A cool Friday night under the lights brought the Lakewood Leopards, on a three-game skid, and the 4-2 North Duplin Rebels together for a Carolina 1A tilt. With the aid of very costly Rebels turnovers, the Leopards came from behind and skirted by to snatch a 21-13 win.

It had been a tough three weeks for head coach Barrett Sloan and his squad, with three consecutive losses by a combined 108-35, so a victory over the Rebels would go a long way to stem the tide and provide a boost to their playoff hopes.

North Duplin got out in front first with a quick strike in the game’s opening minutes to take a 7-0 lead over Lakewood, a lead that lasted throughout the remainder of the first quarter.

It took some time for Lakewood to find an answer, which didn’t come until the early goings of the second quarter when Tillyon Williams broke through several would-be tacklers for a 63-yard touchdown run, knotting the score at 7-7.

Yards after contact seem to be a Williams specialty.

A tied ball game didn’t last long, however. The next drive saw North Duplin have success on the ground, something they hadn’t had since their first scoring drive. After a large gain on a QB run, Luis Olivos punched it on first and the goal to go, giving the Rebels back the lead. An extra point attempt was no good, leaving it at 13-7, North Duplin.

With seven minutes left in the half following the Rebels score, Lakewood, at the very least, couldn’t afford any mistakes. They nearly struck disaster after turning it over to North Duplin with a minute left in the half, but the Leopards defense bailed them out.

Making it all the way to the Lakewood four, North Duplin committed a crucial turnover of their own, giving it right back to Lakewood with 39.9 ticks left in the first half. Sloan, though, was content with going into the half down one score at 13-7 after the momentum changing fumble.

Out of the half, fumbling it away to the other team again proved not to be an effective strategy for North Duplin.

Just like the last ND turnover, it too occurred in the red zone with six minutes left in the third. Williams made the Rebels pay a short two plays later. Bursting forth for a 65-yard touchdown run, Williams tied it up and set his team up for the lead with a successful extra point. The point after was indeed good and Lakewood attained their first lead of the game at 14-13.

Now trailing, North Duplin got the ball back but the Rebels did nothing and were forced to punt it back to Lakewood.

It looked as though the Rebel defense had forced a three and out of their own, but the Rebels punt returner coughed up the pigskin and Lakewood’s Trent Tanner jumped on the football.

If the script for the night was a Rebels turnover followed by a Williams touchdown run, then Lakewood followed the script to perfection.

Having made it to the one yard line, quarterback Hayden Carter handed the ball off into the trusty hands of Williams, who finished off the scoring drive from 1-yard out. With the PAT, Lakewood now held a 21-13 advantage with 6:04 left in regulation.

Despite the surging Leopards momentum, North Duplin did not give in. In fact, the Rebels faced first and ten at the Lakewood 11-yard line with three minutes left but couldn’t convert a fourth down and four to go at the five. With the tremendous stop, the Leopards defense went on to ice a 21-13 Lakewood win.

“Getting those stops and turnovers were huge,” beamed Sloan. “We lost two starters just before halftime and the next guys just stepped up. Credit to coaches Hall, Bass, Davidson, and Powell for some stellar halftime adjustments.”

“Have to keep the ball rolling with a great Rosewood team coming to town next week,” concluded Sloan.

The Leopards improve to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the Carolina 1A Conference with the win. Meanwhile, the Rebels fall to 4-3 and 0-1. Lakewood will entertain Rosewood next Friday night, at 7 p.m. The Eagles are 6-1 and sport a six-game winning streak, including a 55-7 drubbing of Hobbton this past Friday.

Lakewood's Tillyon Williams is met by three North Duplin defenders during this run on Friday night.

Lakewood rallies past N. Duplin to halt 3-game skid

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer