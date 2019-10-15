Harrells Christian Academy concluded their four-game road trip on Friday night when they travelled to take on the North Wake Saints on the football field. The Crusaders earned another impressive win, now taking three straight wins, in a 48-14 thrashing over the Saints.

The game started out evenly but saw Harrells get on the board first. This score was brought about on a 54-yard touchdown run by Jack Laslo and the lead was 7-0 after DeAndrade’s PAT.

Samuel Dickerson answered the Crusaders score, though, when he scored from three yards out. Van Jackson tallied the extra point and the score stood tied at 7-7.

From there, though, Harrells scored 35-unanswered points spanning the next three quarters.

Laslo and Isaac Underwood exchanged scores in rather convincing fashion as the Crusaders pulled away. Laslo got three of the scores on the ground: one from 57 yards out, another from 27, and another from 62. Underwood got two scores from 35 yards and six yards as Harrells lead grew to 42-7 in the third quarter.

North Wake’s Jonathan Nichols added another touchdown for the Saints on an 11-yard run before Harrells’ Shamar Chestnutt added the final score of the game on a 9-yard run.

With that, the game’s final tally had reached 48-14 as the Crusaders tallied another win on the season.

Offensively for Harrells, Laslo had 10 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one catch for 39 yards and on defense had 7.5 tackles. Underwood had seven rushes for 39 yards and two scores.

With the win, Harrells improves to 6-2 overall and 1-2 in their conference. They’ll return home on Friday when they celebrate Homecoming and their 50th Anniversary Celebration. That game will be against Victory Christian Center/Northside Christian Academy. Game time is 7 p.m.

Crusaders topple Saints 48-14 for third straight win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor