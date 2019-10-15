Midway throttles James Kenan

Cameron Barefoot carries the ball for Midway in a previous game. He was the leading receiver for the Raiders on Friday, pulling in six catches for 113 yards and one touchdown. - Deantae Byrd cuts back on a run in a previous game. Byrd starred again for Midway, tallying 25 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one pass for another touchdown. - Midway’s Wyatt Holland throws a pass in a previous game. The Raiders blew past James Kenan on Friday night, earning a 50-20 victory to remain unbeaten. -

The Raiders continued their winning ways on Friday night when Midway travelled to James Kenan High School to kick off East Central Conference play. For the first time since 2008, the Raiders earned a win over the Tigers and did so in convincing fashion, bulldozing their way past James Kenan on Homecoming night, 50-20, to remain undefeated on the season.

From start to finish, it was a fairly dominating night for Midway, who ran out to a 21-0 lead.

Deantae Byrd got Midway on the board early in the first on a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:03 on the clock. Junior Acosta converted the PAT and Midway was up 7-0.

Byrd struck again for Midway later in the quarter, this time through the air, when he and quarterback Wyatt Holland connected 43-yard touchdown pass. Again, Acosta converted the kick and Midway led 14-0 with 3:16 left in quarter number one.

The game shifted into quarter number two where once again the Raiders struck early to push their margin even higher. Holland threw another touchdown pass, this time to Cameron Barefoot, who scored from 47 yards out. Another successful PAT later, it was 21-0 Midway with 10:23 on the clock in the first.

On the ensuing James Kenan possession, the Tigers finally found some offensive life after a rough going in the first quarter. They were able to pull off a big play that set them up deep in Midway’s territory and finally found the end zone on a 1-yard run by Andrew Pender. The Tigers converted a 2-point conversion and were back into contention at 21-8 at the 9:27 mark.

Midway, though, didn’t bat an eye and continued to do what had gotten them their lead to this point. The Raiders capped off their next drive with another touchdown, this time on another pass by Holland to Tyler Godwin. Another added PAT put the lead back at three scores, 28-8.

James Kenan added one more score before the half. Taking advantage of a Midway turnover, the Tigers scored on a Carlton Peterson 4-yard run touchdown run. The Raiders blocked the PAT, though, and Midway led 28-14 at the half.

Out of the break, Midway started the second half just as they did the first. The scored on two-straight possessions to catapult their lead to the highest of the game.

Their first score came on a 29-yard run by Byrd to make it 35-14 with 9:31 on the clock. Then, Holland connected with Jaden Covington on a 20-yard passing touchdown to push the margin to 42-14 with 1:21 left in the quarter.

James Kenan tallied one final score with 10:38 left in the game when Pender threw a 15-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion failed and the score sat at 42-20.

With time melting away, Holland ran in one final Midway score on a 13-yard run. With a Midway injury forcing the Raiders to try a 2-point conversion, Holland also converted that attempt to reach the final margin of 50-20.

Leaders for Midway were Byrd with 25 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one pass for a touchdown, giving him a total of three for the game. Holland went 11-for-18 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns. His leading receiver was Barefoot with six catches for 113 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Cameron Calcutt had six tackles.

With the win, Midway is now 7-0 on the season and 1-0 in the East Central Conference. The Raiders now turn their attention to a high-profile showdown with Wallace-Rose Hill this Friday night. Game time in Spivey’s Corner is 7 p.m.

Big test for unbeaten Raiders up next with Wallace-Rose Hill

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

