Princeton rallies past Midway

Caitlyn Holland gets up for a big swing at the ball. - Midway libero Maranda Byrd bumps the ball in effort to set up a teammate for a kill attempt. -

The Midway Lady Raiders stepped out of conference play on Monday night as they welcomed the Princeton Lady Bulldogs into Spivey’s Corner for some volleyball action. The Lady Raiders fell victim to a 3-0 loss earlier in the season and seemed poised to earn revenge on Monday when they won the opening set. Things crumbled from there, however, as Princeton rallied for victory to nab a 3-1 victory.

Perhaps it wasn’t Midway looking strong in the first set as much as it was Princeton inflicting self-inflicted wounds. The Lady Bulldogs had errors scattered across the first set and really aided in Midway storming out to a 19-11 lead. The Lady Bulldogs nearly wiped out the 8-point deficit, getting back to within 19-18, but Midway scored six straight of their own to close the set out at 25-18.

From there, however, it was all downhill for the Lady Raiders.

Princeton returned to the form of the 17-3 team that came into the contest. Starting with the second set, the Lady Bulldogs steamrolled to a 25-13 win. With the score sitting on 11-9, Princeton mounted a big run and opened an 18-10 lead that Midway was unable to recover from.

It was rinse and repeat in the third set as once again a close game unfolded early only for the Lady Raiders to watch the Lady Bulldogs storm away. With score set on 11-7, Princeton mounted another run that saw their lead reach 20-11. Again, unable to rebound, Midway fell 25-16 in the second set as Princeton pulled ahead two sets to one.

The same story could be written about the fourth set as Princeton methodically closed the match out with a 21-15 victory to win 3-1.

All game long, the Lady Raiders really appeared out of sync and didn’t seem to have the fun that they had had in previous games.

After the game, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench asserted opinion of how things unfolded.

“Inconsistency was our problem,” she stated. “We started out really good but then after that it fell apart. Every time we had an opportunity we didn’t finish the play. We didn’t play the ball that Midway is capable of doing. On a good mark, Maranda Byrd did a great job on the back line, making big plays.”

With the loss, the Lady Raiders fall to 16-5 overall but still stand at 10-1 in the East Central Conference. Midway will close out their regular season on Thursday when Clinton comes calling on Senior Night. Barring a Clinton loss on Tuesday, this game will decide the East Central Conference Regular Season Champion.

Lady Raiders win opening set, drop next three

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

