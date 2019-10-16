Eagles soar past Wildcats

Dacorris Morrison gets caught up in the tough Rosewood defense on a run back. - Daniel Britt takes off after a reception. He would score the only Wildcat touchdown on a 40-yard catch. -

The Hobbton Wildcats ran into a buzzsaw this past Friday night when they travelled to take on Rosewood in their Carolina 1A Conference opener. The Eagles completely dismantled the Wildcats by the final score of 55-7.

In the week prior, Hobbton had an open date, thus they had a couple weeks to prepare for the opener since their last game against North Stokes. The week off didn’t seem to help the Wildcats effort, though.

The Eagles struck early and often taking a 21-0 lead into the first quarter break. They scored first with 8:47 gone on a 16-yard scamper. The next score came less than two minutes later to go up 14-0. With 1:17 left in the first quarter, Rosewood struck again on a 78-yard pass play to push their lead quickly to 21-0.

Hobbton had trouble all night long with receptions. They picked up quite a few yards in the air but it seemed like they lost more than they caught.

The Eagles scored with 7:18 left in the second quarter on a 7-yard run, further building their lead. The Wildcats turned the ball around on the next possession but lost an interception to end the drive. The turnover turned into another score for Rosewood on a 35-yard pass play. As the half wound down, the Eagles were threatening again when Grayson Rogers picked off a pass of his own in the end zone with three ticks left on the clock. The first half ended the with Eagles cruising to victory, up 35-0.

Rosewood would score three more touchdowns in the second half which yielded Josh Royal getting a block on one of the extra point kicks.

The Wildcats finally got on the scoreboard with 7:20 left when Rogers connected with Daniel Britt on a 40-yard pass play for the score. With the extra point kick, the game ended at 55-7.

“They are a very good team” commented Hobbton head coach Joe Salas. “When you play a team ranked as high as they are you have to bring your ‘A’ game to have a chance. We didn’t bring ours. Now, we play a team ranked even higher this week. If we bring our ‘A’ game it will be a fun game – if we don’t they will beat us up,” he concluded.

With the loss, Hobbton is now 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They will be back on the field this Friday night when the Wildcats host Princeton.

