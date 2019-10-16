State spotlight shines on Raiders

- - File photo|Sampson Independent Midway’s Deantae Byrd cuts upfield in a game this season. -

There is a lot of hype and buzz surrounding the Midway community as Friday night’s game is fast approaching. That is when the undefeated Raiders will take on the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs — a cornerstone of football supremacy in our region — in perhaps the programs biggest football game in several years.

Along with Clinton, Wallace-Rose Hill has a rich history and their football tradition is deep rooted in success. Since 1994, the Bulldogs have won seven state championships, including four straight stretching from 2014 to 2017.

Flash forward to this season, Wallace-Rose Hill is again off to a nice start, coming into Friday’s game at 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the East Central Conference. Their two losses come at the hands of 4A power Wake Forest and 3A Havelock. With big games the norm for the Bulldogs, along with several state championship appearances, Wallace-Rose Hill is no stranger to the spotlight.

As for Midway, they’re a football program that hasn’t achieved the perennial successes such as those that they experienced back in the 1990s and decades prior. Their most recent successful season was when they finished 12-2 overall in 2008, the same season in which the Raiders got their last win against the Bulldogs. That year, Midway started at 7-0, just as they have this season, before falling to fellow Duplin County foe James Kenan, 18-7. It was a loss the Raiders avenged later in the season in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

Outside of that season, the Raiders have been fairly quiet in the football world dating back to the early 2000s. Now, seemingly out of nowhere, the Midway football program faces their biggest game in quite some time — a game that could thrust the Raiders right into a mix with top named 2A programs.

All of the buzz got started late Friday night, beginning with Midway toppling James Kenan in dominating fashion by a final score of 50-20. Then, WRAL’s Football Friday with Jeff Gravely and his guest, HighSchoolOT’s Nick Stevens, closed out the weekly program acknowledging the upcoming game.

“I know there is one game that we have already earmarked next week that might be a pretty big game,” Gravely said. “Midway and Wallace-Rose Hill.” Stevens interjected, “Undefeated Midway. And it’s at Midway.” To which Gravely responded, “Whew, that place will be packed. That just might be our Football Friday showdown.”

On Monday, Midway High School athletic director Aaron Lane shared the news that he had officially received word via email from Stevens that the Raiders showdown with the Bulldogs had officially been chosen as the HighSchoolOT Game of the Week.

“We are reaching out to you to hopefully get your permission to include a live stream of your home football game with Wallace-Rose Hill at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. We will include this game as a live stream on HighSchoolOT.com and as part of our “HighSchoolOT Live” show,” the email read.

This is particularly exciting because it isn’t often that Sampson County athletics takes front and center to statewide media organizations such as WRAL, among others. Occasionally, Sampson County athletes, teams, and coaches earn awards that earn them the spotlight. Such is frequently the case at Clinton where the Dark Horses have recently churned out top athletes like Mikayla Boykin and Mohamed Kaba, and when they’re winning championships with their women’s basketball team, men’s soccer team, and men’s tennis team. Also, Brad Spell earning several coaching awards the past year and half can’t be omitted.

But for Midway, the spotlight hasn’t been on them at this magnitude in quite some time.

Raiders head coach Cory Barnes credits his team with getting them to where they are.

“It’s exciting for the kids. They’ve put in the hard work since last year at the end of the season to get to this point so all credit goes to them,” Barnes said. “They have worked their tails off. From last year, to spring workouts, summer workouts, and up until now. They have worked their tails off. They’ve even surprised me.

“They want to learn. They want to get better. They want to watch film and learn from their mistakes and figure out how to be in the right spot and do the right thing,” Barnes continued. “The way they like to prepare is amazing to me. You don’t go very many places where players desire the information that they do. Their knowledge, assessing the film, and putting in the work just impresses me.”

Numerous times the coach used the word “fun” in explaining the Raiders season so far. But, Barnes also acknowledged the task at hand and not only the next game against Wallace-Rose Hill, but the beast that is the East Central Conference as a whole.

“There are no weeks off. This conference is no joke, from top to bottom. All season long we’ve taken it one game at a time. Every game has a been a big game for us, because each week we’re trying things. But from the game against Union, to the next game against South Brunswick, and so forth, every game has been a big game.”

But Barnes knows that this week is the biggest one all season.

“The name on the front of the jersey alone is enough to intimidate most teams. Those guys are always in the running for a deep run in the playoffs, but our motto all year has been one game at a time. We preach that and our goal is to stay focused on the task at hand and hope at the end of the week we end up with a win. Wallace-Rose Hill is big, fast, and talented — you know, the same ol’ Wallace. They’re another mountain for us to climb for sure.”

“We have doubters but the players in the locker room and the coaches in the office are all that matter. We feel like we owe some people. Last year we had growing pains and it was a process. At Wallace, particularly, we were dealing with the approaching hurricane and a screwed-up schedule, but we’ve figured out how to do things our way and I feel like we can compete.”

Lane echoed very similar sentiments in his remarks and assessments of the team.

“I love the character and confidence these guys have,” Lane said. “They’re competitors and I love the direction of the program under Coach Barnes. He and his coaching staff are doing an incredible job with this team and we are excited to have High School OT coming to cover our game and bring exposure to the team and Midway High School.”

Game time at Midway is set for 7 p.m.

Midway-WRH named HighSchoolOT Game of Week

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

