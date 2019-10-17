The Hobbton Middle soccer team handed Sampson Middle their first loss in three seasons by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

Sampson came out quick and scored within the first three minutes but an offside call would negate the goal. “That’s what we have been working on lately is being more solid in the defensive third. We were a little disorganized in the first half but the boys had so much determination to stay in the game,” said Hobbton coach Damon Burnett. “Whenever we needed a stop, someone would step up, especially Matthew Jurado. He was huge tonight.” Both teams would have minimal shots on goal but both goalkeepers responded. “Anthony Sandoval was huge for us playing his first game as goalkeeper this year. Our starting keeper suffered an injury in practice yesterday and Anthony stepped up.” The half ended tied at 0-0.

Three minutes into the second half, Marvin Rojas, Hobbton’s right midfielder, struck from 25 yards to put the Wildcats up 1-0. Both teams threatened each other’s goal throughout the second half but the defenses stood tall. With forty seconds left, Sampson would head a corner kick toward the Wildcats goal but Jonathan Mendieta-Mata headed it away from the goal out of bounds. Sampson’s second corner kick was caught by Sandoval in front of the Hobbton goal as time expired.

“You know when you play Sampson you have to bring your best or it will not end well. They are so talented and have a history of great coaches you will be playing a team of great quality. We were fortunate tonight to get the win.”

Leonel Espino heads the ball downfield.

