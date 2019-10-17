The Hobbton Middle Lady Wildcats’ volleyball team took on Sampson Middle Tuesday afternoon and came away with a good win. It took five sets but the Lady Wildcats defeated Sampson Middle, 3-2. Hobbton took the first set with relative ease at 25-18. Sampson trailed for most of the second before coming back to win 25-22. The third set was evenly matched with the Wildcats pulling it out in the end, 25-23. Refusing to lose, Sampson crushed HMS 25-11 in the fourth. In the fifth and deciding set, Sampson broke out to a 12-8 lead before McKayla Harris ran off seven service points to seal the victory for the Wildcats.

Hobbton was lead by Kaitlyn Rodriguez with 14 service points and 10 kills, McKayla Harris with 18 service points, Molly Hobbs with 13 service points, and Preslee Roesch with 10 service points and five kills.

Hobbton returns to action Thursday at Midway while Sampson is idle until Monday when they face Midway at SMS.

A Sampson Middle player bumps the ball for a teammate to return. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SMS-Vball.jpg A Sampson Middle player bumps the ball for a teammate to return. Molly Hobbs sets the ball for a return. She had 13 service points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HMS-Molly-Hobbs.jpg Molly Hobbs sets the ball for a return. She had 13 service points.

Hobbton takes 3-2 volleyball win over Lady Dark Horses

Staff Reports