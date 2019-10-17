Carrboro ekes past Clinton

Clinton goalie Reid Walters makes a diving save on a Carrboro corner kick. - Clinton’s Lyle Brewington battles for the ball in the midfield late in the second half. -

The Clinton Dark Horses took on fellow 2A soccer power Carrboro on Monday night at the Clinton Dark Horse Soccer Complex. Stepping out of conference play in a late-season showdown, the two teams were locked in a defensively deadly duel. When the gunsmoke settled, it was Carrboro coming away with a 1-0 victory in a very good match.

With the teams holding one another scoreless throughout the first half, the score at half time sat at 0-0.

In the second half, an early defensive battle saw the Jaguars record the game’s only goal in the 52nd minute as Carrboro was able to sneak one past goal keeper Reid Walters.

After the game, Clinton head coach Brad Spell was still upbeat in his postgame remarks and spoke proudly of his team.

“We were down a player tonight, sick with a stomach virus, but our boys came ready to play tonight,” Spell began. “We had opportunities and played stifling defense. We played as a unit, as a team, and we had some chances to equalize it or maybe even win the game.”

“Real proud of the team. Now we have probably a must-win on Wednesday against Spring Creek. Real proud of the effort, though. Obviously, we would’ve liked the win, but can’t be too down after that effort,” he concluded.

Over on the other side, Carrboro head coach Jared Drexler spoke highly of his opponents and expressed his happiness for his team.

“Anytime you come here it’s tough. Clinton is a great program and Coach Spell always has his teams playing well and they’re always organized,” he said. “We knew coming in here was going to be tough but our guys were pretty motivated. I’m really proud of the boys for answering the bell.”

With the win, Carrboro is now 13-2-1 on the season and 6-0 in the Mid-State 2A Conference. For Clinton, they are now 8-6-2 overall and 5-2 in the East Central 2A Conference. They were set to be back in action on Wednesday at Spring Creek in a critical conference matchup.

