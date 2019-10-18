Gridiron Preview: Week 9

Good Friday to you, Sampson County! Welcome to Week 9 of Sampson County Football as we enter the second week of conference action for local teams. Some big, big games tonight for sure. With temperatures across the area dropping into the mid-upper 40s, be sure to bundle up tonight as the action on the field heats up. All six of our county schools are at home tonight with some teams celebrating Homecoming. A big celebration will also unfold for Harrells as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Their game will see Victory Christian Center/Northside Christian Academy come into town. Elsewhere, we have Hobbton hosting Princeton, Lakewood hosting Rosewood, Union hosting North Duplin, Midway hosting Wallace-Rose Hill, and in our Nissan Of Clinton Game of the Week, Clinton hosting Goldsboro. Let’s dive on in and take a look at what we have.

Harrells vs Victory Christian Center/Northside Christian Academy

The Crusaders have had a pretty solid season and stand at 6-2 overall as they enter their big weekend of celebrations. Harrells should improve to 7-2 this week against Victory Christian Center, who is coming in from Charlotte. With the Kings having no team stats, a record of 2-3, and only 17 players on their roster, this game has the ingredients to be a blowout for the Harrells. I’m going to say this is another big game for Jack Laslo and the Crusaders as Harrells celebrates Homecoming with a nice win. Game time at Harrells is set for 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs Rosewood

Rosewood proved to be a formidable foe last week when they got the best of Hobbton in a 55-7 blowout. Honestly, I think they’ll be a tough opponent for the Leopards. Lakewood and Rosewood share a common opponent: Wake Christian Academy. Wake defeated the Leopards back at the beginning of the season while the Rosewood earned a pretty impressive win over them. Honestly, I think Rosewood takes this game as well. The Eagles are 6-1 on the season and seem to be on a roll. They don’t have official stats entered in, but they’re outscoring their opponents 376-116. Going to be a tough one for the Leopards. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Union vs North Duplin

This game should be a fun one. The teams seem to be pretty evenly matched and should unfold to be an entertaining game for the fans in attendance. Look for both teams to primarily run the ball as neither have displayed a real threat in the passing game. Rushing, though, is a different story. Seven ball carries have combined for 341 running attempts to earn a season total of 1,973 rushing yards for the Rebels. They are led by sophomore Luis Olivos with 951 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. For Union, they have 237 attempts for 1,593 yards. They are led by Travone Robinson who has 128 carries for 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns. This should be an explosive game to watch with two run-heavy offenses on full display. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs Princeton

Head coach Joe Salas said it best this past week, “If we bring our ‘A’ game it will be a fun game – if we don’t they will beat us up.”

Princeton for the past couple seasons has been the flagship of the Carolina 1A Conference in football. They won the conference last season and are the favored to repeat again this year. The Bulldogs thrive in their running game as they close in on 2,500 yards this season with 2,447 total. They enter this game a perfect 6-0, their most recent win a 57-6 victory against Union, and look to stay undefeated tonight at Hobbton. Indeed, the Wildcats’ ‘A’ game needs to be had if they want to stand a chance here. Their offense has fizzled the past few games, but for a team with 1,207 passing yards and 1,858 rushing yards, it wouldn’t take much for Hobbton to get going and compete. Can the Wildcats be the first to hand Princton a loss? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is at 7 p.m.

Midway vs Wallace-Rose Hill

This is a huge game for Midway. Wallace-Rose Hill, as they should be, is widely favored to win this game. I mean, let’s face it, the Bulldogs are regularly competing for State Championships when they aren’t winning them. As Coach Barnes said this week, the name on the front of the jersey alone is enough to intimidate most people. Midway, however, has showed signs that they are capable of at least competing with the regions Goliath of high school football. The name one the front of the jersey alone lets you know how big of a game this is but all season long, the Raiders have answered the call of big games. Can they do it again? In order to do so, they are going to have to stop a pair of bigtime running backs in Cameren Dalrymple, who has 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns on 116 carries, and Kanye Roberts who has 884 yards and 10 touchdowns on 125 carries. Unlike last year, Midway’s defense has been solid this season, but the Raiders have arguably not seen a team with the offensive power and speed that the Bulldogs will serve up. In my opinion, Midway is going to have to play a flawless game to have a chance. Game time is 7 p.m.

Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week: Clinton vs Goldsboro

We return to Clinton High School where the Dark Horses are celebrating Homecoming in this weeks Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week. Tonight, the Goldsboro Cougars enter the contest following a loss to Wallace-Rose Hill last week. The final score of that game was 36-14 but things were close for a while. It was 7-7 after the first quarter and the Bulldogs lead just 15-7 at halftime. At one point, the score stood at 22-14 in the late stages of the game, but Wallace-Rose Hill dealt the fatal blow in the fourth quarter when they scored 14-unanswered to capture the win. Goldsboro typically has solid teams but their game last week should have provided them at least a little more confidence. The Cougars do a good job of mixing up their attack. They have 1,036 passing yards and 1,016 rushing yards. It will be interesting to see how this dual-threat approach handles the Dark Horses defense tonight and vice versa. Clinton was pretty fired up after the East Duplin win so we’ll have to see if momentum from that game has carried over. Jahiem Faison and J’Daques Wallace are to big time ball carries for the Dark Horses, and Faison in particular had a breakout game last week with four big touchdowns. Look for these two to once again carry the load for Clinton has the Dark Horses will look to exert their strong running game. Will Goldsboro pick up their first conference win or will Clinton go 2-0 to kickoff ECC play? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7 p.m.

