Cross Country roundup

David Corbett is an earlier meet finish at Neuse Charter with the fastest conference time this season. -

Last week at Neuse Charter, David Corbett won the boys race with a time of 18:33, which was a personal record for him and the fastest time in the conference so far this season.

Wednesday, the men’s and women’s Cross Country team competed at Waynesborough Park hosted by Rosewood. The Wildcat boys placed third, with Corbett being Hobbton’s lead runner. He placed second overall with a time of 19:18. The women’s team placed first with Hobbton’s lead runner being Kenly Montes, who placed 6th overall with a time of 26:19. The girls who had strong team effort overall with Hobbton runners finished sixth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 12th, and 13th overall.

David Corbett is an earlier meet finish at Neuse Charter with the fastest conference time this season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HHS-David-Corbett.jpg David Corbett is an earlier meet finish at Neuse Charter with the fastest conference time this season.

Hobbton’s Corbett with personal best

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]