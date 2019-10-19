SCC Soccer kicks off East Project

Intramural sports are back at SCC -

Sampson Community College’s vision for the east side of campus has received a huge kickstart as intramural sports returns to the college in the form of a soccer league. After months of preparing and constructing walking trails, extra lighting, benches and bridges in what is destined to become the hot spot of Sampson County, soccer nets went up and players took the field for the first time this week.

“A couple of months ago, numerous students were asking for intramurals,” said Amanda Raynor, Student Engagement Coordinator for the college. “We sent out surveys and they came back with overwhelming support for soccer and other sports. The energy around this endeavor is amazing and they love the field. We are also in the process of planning other sports. Everyone on campus and in the community is talking about it. It’s nice to ride by and see campus coming into its own for the next generation.”

Heidi Ortiz, a student athlete at SCC, was one of the first players on site for the start of soccer season. “I’m actually glad they are doing this,” she says. “What an improvement! One of the things I was hoping would happen here was intramural and here it is. We are happy. Now we are ready to go out there and win!”

Develop the East was a result of student and community interest in recreation-related events at the college. The area is expected to host outdoor events and performances at the college that are open to residents of Sampson County. The SCC Foundation continues to raise funds for the project. The goal is that restrooms and other exciting permanent structures will soon be part of the field.

“It is exciting to see the original vision for the project come to fruition,” added Lisa Turlington, Executive Director of the SCC Foundation and curator of the project. “In the early stages of discussion, the Foundation wanted to expand the student life experience with intramurals and recreation. The walking trail is being well-used by students, staff, faculty, and community members. Seeing soccer out on the fields is a beautiful sight. Amanda has done a great job

organizing the program and getting students excited about playing. I can’t wait to see how the space grows and develops according to college and community demand.”

Recently, members of the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) were on campus to tour the area. The CVB contributed $10,000 to the project which includes the park benches that have been staged along the walking trail. For more information the SCC Foundation, contact Turlington at [email protected] or at 910.900.4072.

Intramural league underway at community college

By Dan Grubb Sampson CC

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

