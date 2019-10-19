Mintz lavishes in growth

New MCA Baseball field and Fieldhouse constructed this past year - MS volleyball head coach, Erynn Sessoms, coaching during game this past season. - HCA Volleyball Teams huddle up. - Mintz Christian Academy - -

For a school that students who attend say is “in the middle of nowhere,” Mintz Christian Academy is doing pretty well. Not just growing in numbers and campus size, the school is also growing in athletics.

Dan Heinz was hired in 2013 to be the first athletic director in Mintz history. Needless to say, sports were not MCA’s specialty when he came into the fold. However, as Heinz took charge of the program, things have changed.

Going from four sports teams to 16 in a span of two years, Mintz Christian Academy was starting to emerge as a force within Sampson County.

“We are very, very pleased with how far our athletic department has developed. Perhaps even more exciting is that over half of our upper school participates in at least one sport,” remarked Heinz on the department he oversees.

Not many would have guessed that an idea that started in 2006 would blossom into an institution with over 200 students and nearly 40 faculty members. Indeed, it’s even more remarkable when you consider how MCA started: in Sunday school classrooms with 27 students and 5 staff members.

This growth has greatly affected the athletic department that Heinz now leads.

Competing in the Carolina Christian Athletic Association since 2014, Mintz has had a major impact in its short five-year membership in the conference that is comprised of ten member schools.

Two varsity baseball championships in three appearances, one varsity volleyball championship, one varsity golf regular season championship, and regular season titles in softball and JV boys’ basketball – from top to bottom, Heinz has built a program that is no doubt soon to be ready for a step up.

“It is great that volleyball is undefeated, but even better that we have a total of 35 girls participating on three different teams. Soccer and cross country are on the up as well, under the direction of Coach Wilhite and White.”

To further highlight the growth of MCA’s athletic department, the Lions now have an athletic complex of their own, which boasts separate baseball, softball, and soccer fields, a fieldhouse, and soon a brand-new standalone gym.

“Part of developing an athletic department is facilities and MCA now has a fully equipped athletic complex. Come the spring, our baseball field and concession stand/fieldhouse facility will be in full operation,” said the athletic director.

On a final note, Heinz highlighted how there is a wide range of skill levels at the academy.

“We have student-athletes who could play for any team in the county, and some that would get cut the first day. Our job is to mentor and teach all of them.”

MCA Athletics will have another milestone moment in the coming days if their varsity volleyball team defeats Temple Christian School, they’ll be back to back regular season champions for the first time in school history.

MCA Athletics shines under leadership of Heinz

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

