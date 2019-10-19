Handy Mart Invitational huge success

Pictured from left: President of E. J. Pope and Son, Inc. Judson Pope, 2019 Handy Mart Scholars Bryce Edwards, Patrick Schweitz, Billy Crawford, Brooke Cottle, Crystal Burchette, and Morgan Wise, and UMO President David Poole. -

A sunny afternoon, temperatures in the low 70’s, well-manicured greens, good food, and plenty of laughter made for a great event at the 2019 Handy Mart Sponsor Appreciation Golf Tournament. Held at Walnut Creek Country Club, the event brought in over $69,000 this year. The four-man super ball tournament began with lunch and registration at 11:30 AM, followed by a shotgun start at 1 PM with more than 80 golfers taking to the green.

Judson Pope and his father, the late E.J. (Buddy) Pope, started the tournament in 1985 to benefit scholar athletes and business majors. The event recognizes the many sponsors who make annual contributions to the University of Mount Olive through their affiliations with Handy Mart. Now, in its 34th year, the tournament has raised a total of more than $2.8 million in philanthropic support. During that time, more than 600 Handy Mart scholarships have been awarded to deserving UMO students.

One of this year’s scholarship recipients, Bryce Edwards, a junior business management major from Mount Olive, said, “This scholarship means more to me and my family than anyone could imagine. We are forever grateful to Judson Pope and all of the Handy Mart Tournament Sponsors for their incredible contribution to furthering my education, and for their support of the University of Mount Olive.”

Crystal Burchette, a senior business management finance major from Troy said, “Because of Judson Pope and all of the Handy Mart Tournament sponsors, students like me, who suffer from limited finances, are given the opportunity to expand our horizons and become well rounded people. Without this opportunity, I would not have been able to continue my education in the way that I have been able to do. This scholarship has opened many doors for me, and I hope to use it to benefit the lives of those around me.”

Brooke Cottle, a junior health care management major from Mount Olive said, “Receiving this scholarship has really been a blessing. It means that my family no longer has to stress every month. The individuals that sponsor the Handy Mart Scholarship may not realize the magnitude of how they are impacting the lives of students, but believe me they are. I would like to thank every one of them again for all the kind words and this wonderful opportunity.”

Pictured from left: President of E. J. Pope and Son, Inc. Judson Pope, 2019 Handy Mart Scholars Bryce Edwards, Patrick Schweitz, Billy Crawford, Brooke Cottle, Crystal Burchette, and Morgan Wise, and UMO President David Poole. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Handy-Mart-2019.jpg Pictured from left: President of E. J. Pope and Son, Inc. Judson Pope, 2019 Handy Mart Scholars Bryce Edwards, Patrick Schweitz, Billy Crawford, Brooke Cottle, Crystal Burchette, and Morgan Wise, and UMO President David Poole.

Fundraiser brings in over $69,000 for student scholarships

University of Mount Olive

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]