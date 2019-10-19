Dark Horses crush Cougars

Davion ‘Boogie’ Smith takes a first quarter handoff and heads to the endzone for Clinton’s second touchdown. - A group of Dark Horses combine for a stop on a kickoff return during the first half. - Jakwan Wilson wraps up a Goldsboro ball carrier as Davion Smith closes in to help him finish up a tackle for a loss. - J’Daques Wallace rumbles through a hole and looks for daylight on a second quarter run. - - Keasean Williams looks the ball into his hands attempting to make a spectacular catch along the sideline. - -

This week’s Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week pitted the Dark Horses of Clinton High School against the Cougars from Goldsboro High School. Friday evening’s matchup concluded a week of Homecoming festivities for Clinton and gave a jam-packed Dark Horse Stadium a 58-24 victory for the Clinton faithful to celebrate.

The Dark Horses received the ball first in the tilt and picked up a nice return from Jaheim Faison to get things started. The Horses drive nearly stalled at midfield, however, quarterback Blake Smith took it 27 yards on 3rd-and-4 to set Clinton up in the red zone.

Faison finished off the drive for a touchdown on 1st-and-goal at the 8 and with the PAT Clinton led 7-0 with 4:25 having been milked off the clock.

It would take no time for the visiting Cougars to register a response. On the ensuing kickoff, Jykeis McLean took it to the house for an 80-yard return. A successful two-point conversion gave Goldsboro an 8-7 advantage over the Horses.

This 8-7 score wouldn’t last long, either. Davion “Boogie” Smith put Clinton back out in front on the Horses second drive of the night. Now leading 14-8 with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter, things would get much better for the Dark Horses.

Rattling off three more touchdowns in the span of five minutes, Clinton had accrued a 34-8 lead with five minutes to play in what turned into a disastrous second quarter for Goldsboro.

The Clinton deluge was aided by some costly Goldsboro turnovers. Recoveries from J’Daques Wallace and Edwin Sampson highlighted the turnover fest, which included a blocked punt, two fumble recoveries and a muffed kickoff. Camron Armwood also tallied a score on the blocked punt.

As if it couldn’t get any better for Clinton after the Dark Horse boomlet, it did. Faison picked up his second rushing touchdown with seconds to go in the first half. The score gave the Horses a 41-8 lead, which carried over into the half.

Coming out of the halftime break where a new Homecoming Queen was crowned, Goldsboro was to get the ball first. The Cougars did nothing on the drive, turning it over on downs to set the Horses up at the Cougar 25-yard line.

Blake Smith used his legs on the immediate play after the turnover on downs to put the Horses at the 1-yard line. Smith rushed in from the 1 to give Clinton a large 48-8 lead with 10:10 left in the third quarter.

For the second time on the night, Goldsboro responded to a Horses score with a kickoff returned for a touchdown. The Cougars went for two and were successful to cut the deficit to 48-16.

The Horses’ next drive ended in a fumble that was recovered by the Cougars. Taking the ball at their own 35, Goldsboro drove the field and capped it off with an Isaiah Gray touchdown. Another two-point conversion was successful, cutting Clinton’s lead to 48-24.

Goldsboro’s 16-0 run was halted when Emoni Monk rushed for a score two minutes into the fourth, restoring a 30-plus point Dark Horses lead at 55-24.

After another Goldsboro drive ended in a three-and-out, which could be considered progress for the Cougars who had seen three drives ending in a fumble, the Horses took control with good field position.

The drive stalled in the red zone, however, as Payson King trotted onto the field on 4th-and-short for a short field goal. Putting it through the uprights, King grew Clinton’s lead to 58-24 with six minutes to go in the game.

A 58-24 score became the final when Goldsboro turned it over on downs, giving it back to Clinton with 3:08 left. The Horses ran the clock out and secured a Homecoming victory.

After the game, Clinton head coach Cory Johnson was understandably elated.

“Anytime that we can get a win in the ECC, that’s a great thing,” he said. “Our first half performance was near perfection. We did a great job on defense tonight, but our special teams gave up too many big plays. We’re going to go back and make some corrections, but tonight we’re going to enjoy the win.”

Johnson also praised the Dark Horse fans and implored them to make the trip next week in a huge matchup against Wallace-Rose Hill.

“How about the Clinton faithful out here tonight? It was a great environment tonight — one of the best we’ve had all season, and we’re going to need them to go down to Teachey next Friday when we play a big game against Wallace-Rose Hill,” the coach stated.

Friday’s win lifts Clinton to 6-1 and 2-0 in the ECC. Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton are the lone undefeated teams remaining in the conference. While a win next week doesn’t guarantee the victor a conference championship, it sure will go a long way in showing who is in the driver’s seat. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton blows past Goldsboro; Wallace-Rose Hill next

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

