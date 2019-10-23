Clinton, East Duplin battle for title

Clinton’s Grayson Thornton sets a teammate for the kill in an earlier game. - Midway’s Emma Clark swats the ball over the net on Monday. -

The Clinton Lark Dark Horses and the Midway Lady Raiders competed on Tuesday night in the East Central 2A Conference Volleyball Tournament at East Duplin High School. For Clinton, they squared off Goldsboro while Midway was challenged by the home team East Duplin.

Clinton vs Goldsboro

The Lady Dark Horses were greeted by a valiant effort from the Lady Cougars in Tuesday’s semifinal. Clinton eventually won the match in straight sets but all three were a fight to the end as Goldsboro refused to go down silently.

In the first set, it took overtime for the Lady Dark Horses to finally eke out the 26-24 victory. In sets two and three, the scores remained close but Clinton was able to seal the deal in regulation at 25-22 and 25-21.

With the win, Clinton advances to the championship game where they will East Duplin, who took down Midway – also in straight sets – later in the night.

Midway vs East Duplin

The Lady Raiders suffered their third loss in four games on Tuesday when the Lady Panthers toppled them in straight sets.

Playing without libero Maranda Byrd, Midway held their own against East Duplin and forced an overtime score in the first set. East Duplin, though, took that win 26-24 to go 1-0.

The remainder of the sets weren’t quite as close as the Lady Panthers took home the wins 25-17 and 25-19.

“We didn’t play our best tonight,” said Midway head coach Brandy Wrench. “We really wanted it but it didn’t work in our favor. East Duplin had a great game.”

With the loss, Midway is now 17-7 overall and will await their foe in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A Volleyball playoffs which are slated to begin to Saturday. Midway is expected to be at home for that game.

East Duplin, on the other hand, was to take on Clinton on Wednesday night for the conference tournament championship. The Lady Dark Horses have already earned two wins over the Lady Panthers this season.

Clinton’s Grayson Thornton sets a teammate for the kill in an earlier game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CHS-8.jpg Clinton’s Grayson Thornton sets a teammate for the kill in an earlier game. Midway’s Emma Clark swats the ball over the net on Monday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Emma-Clark-2.jpeg Midway’s Emma Clark swats the ball over the net on Monday.

Lady Panthers oust Midway, to face Clinton

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

