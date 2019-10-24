With a handful of games left in the regular season, Lakewood and Union began a dash to the end on Monday when the two teams faced off. In a battle of old Sampson County rivals, the game saw the Leopards losing the lead early but Lakewood came back to claim the win 5-3.

Union struck first in the tilt, but the Leopards came roaring back. Striking for four goals in the first forty minutes, Union had seen their early lead evaporate into a two-goal deficit at 4-2 by the halftime break.

Lakewood’s Yovani Rosas had accounted for two of Lakewood’s four scores.

Having lost the advantage, the Spartans couldn’t get much else going in the second half.

Giving up a one more goal and scoring one more goal of their own, the Spartans could only draw a 1-1 second half stalemate as Lakewood held on for the 5-3 road victory.

“Having lost the lead early, we just had to persevere,” said Lakewood head coach Evert Cruz. “It was a hard-fought game on both sides and it truly could have gone either way but we are glad to come out on top.”

Lakewood’s win sets them up at 7-8-1 overall and 4-5 in the Carolina 1A Conference. Meanwhile, Union garnered their twelfth loss to drop to 3-12 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

Next up for Lakewood is a tough tilt at home against another Sampson County opponent in league-leading Hobbton. The Wildcats are a perfect 10-0 in conference play and boast a 17-1-1 overall record.

On the other hand, Union was on the road facing off against Neuse Charter, who beat the Spartans 4-1 earlier in the year.

Jesus Espinoza works against a Midway player in a previous game. Union's Kevin Smith works the ball upfield in a previous game.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer