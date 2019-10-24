Williams Invitational held at Coharie

Trey Howell of Wilmington added a second four-ball title in a period of two weeks by teaming with his father, Gene Howell of Fayetteville to win the inaugural George Williams Four-Ball Championship this past week at Coharie Country Club in Clinton.
He had teamed two weekends earlier with Neil Wilkinson to win the North Carolina Four-Ball Championship. The Howells shot rounds of 67-66 to win the title by two shots over Anthony Conn and Mark Olbrych of Raleigh. The final round 66 was recorded by Trey Howell himself in tough conditions on a wet, windy day.
Gene Howell commented after the round, “I did not cut him a single shot. I was just trying to be a good cheerleader and proud father.” The elder Howell continued, “I can remember competing against George some 40 years ago. I wanted to play here to see him again and to introduce my son to him. For us to win this tournament is very special.”
The tournament’s namesake, Williams, now 102 years old, rode around the course on Saturday to personally greet every player to the tournament; as well as presented awards on Sunday.
“I enjoyed so much competing in weekend invitational tournaments at various clubs in the Carolinas,” Williams stated. “That was many years ago and such events have faded somewhat. I hope they will emerge once again so that the many talented younger players of today can enjoy the competitive opportunities that we had. The competitions were fervent, but the friendships we made were enduring.”
The senior division of the championship was won by the team of Bill Nance of Clinton and Jack Nance of Pinehurst. The Super Division was won by Bob Yow and Jeff Heath of Clinton.
Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]