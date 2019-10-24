Williams Invitational held at Coharie

Pictured, from left, are: runners-up Anthony Conn and Mark Olbrych of Raleigh, George Williams, Champions Gene Howell, Trey Howell, and Jackson Bechtol of Fayetteville. Not pictured is runner-up Robert Bechtol of Tallahassee, Fla. - Senior Division Winners, from left, are: Brooks Barwick, Jack Nance, Bill Nance, Mr. George Williams, Gib Palmer, Bill Turlington, and Todd Williams. Jack and Bill Nance were the champions, Barwick and Palmer were runners-up, and Turlington and Williams took third place. - Pictured, from left, are: champions Jeff Heath and Bob Yow, George Williams, and runners-up Jackie Parrish and Jimmy Raynor. -

Trey Howell of Wilmington added a second four-ball title in a period of two weeks by teaming with his father, Gene Howell of Fayetteville to win the inaugural George Williams Four-Ball Championship this past week at Coharie Country Club in Clinton.

He had teamed two weekends earlier with Neil Wilkinson to win the North Carolina Four-Ball Championship. The Howells shot rounds of 67-66 to win the title by two shots over Anthony Conn and Mark Olbrych of Raleigh. The final round 66 was recorded by Trey Howell himself in tough conditions on a wet, windy day.

Gene Howell commented after the round, “I did not cut him a single shot. I was just trying to be a good cheerleader and proud father.” The elder Howell continued, “I can remember competing against George some 40 years ago. I wanted to play here to see him again and to introduce my son to him. For us to win this tournament is very special.”

The tournament’s namesake, Williams, now 102 years old, rode around the course on Saturday to personally greet every player to the tournament; as well as presented awards on Sunday.

“I enjoyed so much competing in weekend invitational tournaments at various clubs in the Carolinas,” Williams stated. “That was many years ago and such events have faded somewhat. I hope they will emerge once again so that the many talented younger players of today can enjoy the competitive opportunities that we had. The competitions were fervent, but the friendships we made were enduring.”

The senior division of the championship was won by the team of Bill Nance of Clinton and Jack Nance of Pinehurst. The Super Division was won by Bob Yow and Jeff Heath of Clinton.

Inaugural tourney aims to keep local golf competitive

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

