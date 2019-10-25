Midway claims cross country title

The Midway Men’s Cross Country Team took the 2019 East Central Conference Championship on Wednesday. Pictured, from left: Jaden Bradshaw, Austin Hargrove, Devin McCray, Devin Mclamb, Brandon Cousar, Daniel Stone, Kevin McCrayn and Gavin Garrett. Earning All-Conference Honors were Hargrove, McLamb, and Stone. -

The Midway Men’s Cross Country Team took the 2019 East Central Conference Championship on Wednesday. Pictured, from left: Jaden Bradshaw, Austin Hargrove, Devin McCray, Devin Mclamb, Brandon Cousar, Daniel Stone, Kevin McCrayn and Gavin Garrett. Earning All-Conference Honors were Hargrove, McLamb, and Stone.