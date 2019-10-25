Clinton earns conference crown

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses defeated East Duplin on Wednesday night in straight sets to secure the East Central Conference Volleyball Tournament Champions. Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, and 25-23. The win gives the Lady Dark Horses the titles of both Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champions. With the win, Clinton is 23-1 overall and will begin their NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs journey on Saturday, where they are expected to recieve a high seed and at least one home game. - Courtesy Photo | Jennifer Edgerton
