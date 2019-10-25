Clinton earns conference crown

Courtesy Photo | Jennifer Edgerton The Clinton Lady Dark Horses defeated East Duplin on Wednesday night in straight sets to secure the East Central Conference Volleyball Tournament Champions. Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, and 25-23. The win gives the Lady Dark Horses the titles of both Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champions. With the win, Clinton is 23-1 overall and will begin their NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs journey on Saturday, where they are expected to recieve a high seed and at least one home game. -

