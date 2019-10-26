State volleyball playoffs set

NCHSAA State Volleyball playoffs begin today and for the Independent area, there are three teams participating in postseason play. Clinton, Midway, and Lakewood all qualified for playoffs contention and will begin their journeys this afternoon.

Lakewood at Riverside-Martin (Williamston, NC)

The Lady Leopards finished the season at 15-6 overall and 9-3 in Carolina 1A Conference play. Prior to today’s game, Lakewood’s most recent outing was a 3-0 loss to Neuse Charter, a team they split with in conference play. Kicking off play in the first round of the 1A Bracket, the Lady Leopards drew the No. 21 seed and will travel to Riverside High School in Williamston, home of the Lady Knights, who enter as the No. 12 seed. The Lady Knights come out of the Coastal Plains 1A Conference where they finished in second place with a 10-2 record. Overall they are 16-5 with two losses coming to league champion Pamlico County, two losses to Perquimans, and one loss to Camden County. The winner of this contest moves on to play on Tuesday against the winner of No. 5 seed Uwharrie Charter Academy and No. 28 seed River Mill Academy. Game time today at Riverside is set for 6 p.m.

Midway vs South Lenoir

The Lady Raiders enter today’s contest at 17-7 overall and second-place finishers in the East Central 2A Conference at 10-2. They drew the No. 13 seed in the 2A East Bracket and will host the Lady Blue Devils of South Lenoir. They finished at 9-3 in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference, putting them tied with West Craven in the second position. Overall, South Lenoir is 14-4 with losses to West Carteret, Ayden-Grifton, and West Craven. The winner of this game will move on to player the winner of No. 5 seed Clinton vs No. 29 seed Bunn on Tuesday. Game time is set for 3 p.m.

Clinton vs Bunn

As mentioned above, Clinton received the No. 5 overall seed and will play host to the No. 29 seed Bunn. The Lady Dark Horses finished champions of both the East Central Conference regular season as well as the conference tournament. They are 23-1 overall and finished at 11-1 in the conference. For Bunn, the Lady Wildcats finished 14-7 overall and in third place of the Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference at 8-4. Their losses came at the hands of Southern Nash, Louisburg (3), South Granville (2), and Franklinton. The match is set for 5 p.m. The winner will advance to play the winner of Midway and South Lenoir on Tuesday.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

