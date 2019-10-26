Hobbton Middle too much for RSMS

Chase Barwick takes off downfield. Barwick scored two extra points as well as picking up a lot of yards. - John Wilkes get the ball downfield for a good gain. - Josiah McLaurin heads for the end zone on one of his four touchdown runs. -

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats and the Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School Leopards squared off on the football field on Wednesday afternoon with the Wildcats getting a 42-8 win.

Roseboro had first dibs on the ball and were quickly stopped by the Wildcats defense. With under two minutes gone in the first quarter, Josiah McLaurin scored on a 30-yard scamper to put Hobbton up 6-0.

The Wildcats shut down the Leopards offense again and took the ball back at the 46-yard line. With 4:18 left in the first quarter, McLaurin got around the left side of the defense for a 54-yard scamper and a second touchdown. With the 2-point try, the Hobbton had a 14-0 lead.

The second quarter was essentially a replay of the first with the Wildcats going up 20-0 on another McLaurin 13-yard run. The conversion failed on a run, leaving the score at 20-0 at the 3:55 mark.

Just over a minute later, McLaurin picked off a Jamoreus Tatum pass for another 32-yard scamper and a fourth touchdown. He also got the 2-point run for a 28-0 game, which was the score at halftime.

To begin the second half, the Hobbton kicked off to Roseboro-Salemburg, who came up short on a fourth down try. The Wildcats turned the ball around and, trying to burn the clock, scored again with 2:31 left in the third quarter. Ethan Suggs got the tally on a 15-yard run. Chase Barwick scored the conversion on a run for a 36-0 Wildcat lead.

Forty-five seconds into the fourth quarter, Suggs tallied again for the Wildcats on a 2-yard run. Barwick added the conversion, again on a run, for a 42-0 lead.

The Leopards finally got on the scoreboard with 2:55 left in the game when Ariyon Bell got loose on the second-string defense and scampered 59 yards for a score. Tatum hooked up with Tyler Fye for the 2-point conversion and a 42-8 final.

“We played much better on both sides of the ball,” commented Hobbton Middle coach Jackson Temple. “Our defense really showed up in a big way. I am proud of the way we have come back from some tough non-conference losses to start out strong in the conference.”

Josiah McLaurin had four touchdowns, Ethan Suggs and Chase Pate had one each.

Next week, the Wildcats will travel to Sampson Middle School for their next game. Roseboro-Salemburg will be at Midway Middle.

Wildcats get lopsided victory over Leopards

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

