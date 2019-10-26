Midway Middle wins conference

Courtesy Photo | Midway Middle Midway Middle School earned a 4-3 win over Hobbton Middle School earlier this week and claimed the Sampson County Middle School Conference regular season championship in boy’s soccer. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Midway’s Angel Godinez and Hobbton’s Leonel Espino battle for the ball. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Miguel Lopez and Midway’s Heinze Mondragon go after the ball and Hobbton’s Leonel Espino looks on. -

Midway Middle School earned a 4-3 win over Hobbton Middle School earlier this week and claimed the Sampson County Middle School Conference regular season championship in boy’s soccer.

