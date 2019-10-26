The Hobbton Cross Country team competed in the Conference Championships on Thursday with the majority of the team on both sides running personal best times. The boys placed third overall in the event and the girls placed second.

For the boys, Hobbton placed third in the conference championships as they were led by David Corbett with a time of 18:33, who finished as Conference Runner -up and made the All-Conference team for the second year in a row. Melvin Cinto ran a time of 19:00 and also made the All-Conference team for the second year in a row, placing fifth respectively.

The Hobbton girls have competed strong all year and has had a strong core of runners. They have been without one of their top runners, Anna Miller, all season due to an injury. However, the team still put on an impressive showing placing second in the event with a score of 28, only two points behind Rosewood, who were Conference Champions.

Despite not winning, Hobbton’s top five girls all made the All-Conference team. They were led by Camila Hernandez) with a time of 24:43 placing seventh. Shanty Garcia (24:49), Kenly Montes (25:25), Mariana Sada-Romero (25:31), and Maya Ramirez 26:11 finished eighth, ninth, tenth, and twelfth respectively with All-Conference nods.

In the girls’ competition, Lakewood’s Genesis Santiago placed fifth and Jasmine Brown placed sixth. Both were also named All-Conference.

Coach Charles Robertson commented, “I am extremely pleased with the efforts of both of my teams and the majority of my athletes ran personal bests. I am excited to see how they will perform at the Regional Championship on Saturday, Nov. 2, at WakeMed Park in Cary. Both my teams are young, especially the girls’ team, which is losing only one senior and has only one junior. With a team of a majority of freshmen and sophomores, I am excited to see how they do in the next few years.”

David Corbett crosses the finish line in second place in the Carolina Conference cross country championships Thursday. Melvin Cinto crosses the finish line in fifth place for Hobbton in the Carolina Conference Championship on Thursday. Lakewood's Genesis Santiago crosses the finish line in fifth place in the Carolina Conference championship Thursday. Jasmine Brown finished sixth in the Carolina Conference cross country champion Thursday.

Teams earn high honors in conference competition

By David Johnson Sports Writer