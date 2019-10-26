Clinton soccer earns split

Sam Holloman looks for a teammate as he drives the ball across midfield. - Addiel Avellanedu (14) wins control of the ball. -

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s soccer team earned a split this week, defeating East Duplin on Monday before dropping Wednesday’s Senior Night game against James Kenan.

Wednesday vs James Kenan

This game was largely a defensive battle. This fact was especially proven in that each team scored one goal apiece in the first half to bring about the halftime break with a tied score of 1-1.

Eight minutes into the match, Clinton struck first. Getting past the James Kenan defensive front, Sam Holloman laced a beauty of a ball just outside of the grasp of the goalkeeper to put the Dark Horses in front, 1-0. Sammy Sutter assisted Holloman on the goal. However, Clinton’s 1-0 advantage didn’t last long. The Tigers found the equalizer within ten minutes to knot the game at 1-1. James Kenan had more than one shot to take the lead after tying it up, but no goals could be scored, yielding the 1-1 halftime score.

In the second half, defense continued to be the name of the game as neither team could tally a goal, forcing overtime still with the same score of 1-1. Not even two overtime periods could break the 1-1 deadlock as the story was much of the same with the game staying knotted at 1-1. With that, things were forced to be resolved by way of a shoot-out.

There, James Kenan outshot Clinton 4-3 to take home the win and spoil senior night for the Dark Horses.

Monday vs East Duplin

Earlier in the week, the Dark Horses enjoyed a successful night on Monday when they took down East Duplin. The final score was 4-0.

Clinton tallied two goals on either side of halftime to reach the 4-0 final score as the Panthers couldn’t really generate much to be a significant threat.

Goal scorers for Clinton were Kyle Reeves, Lyle Brewington, Sammy Sutter, and Diego Fluery. Sutter also added one assist. Sam Holloman, Daniel Adasiaki and Jonathan Membreno also each got assists on the night.

After the split, Clinton is now 9-8-2 overall and 6-4 in the East Central Conference. The Dark Horses will face off against Goldsboro at home on Monday followed by a trip to Midway on Wednesday.

The Dark Horses currently sit at fourth place in the conference as James Kenan has pulled a game ahead of them. The Tigers, though, still have games remaining against current No. 1 in the conference Wallace-Rose Hill and No. 2 Spring Creek. Next week’s final games could potentially see a flip in the Tigers and the Dark Horses final standings should Clinton go 2-0 next week while James Kenan goes 0-2.

Sam Holloman looks for a teammate as he drives the ball across midfield.
Addiel Avellanedu (14) wins control of the ball.

Dark Horses pound East Duplin, take OT loss to JK

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

