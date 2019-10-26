Wildcats rout Leopards

Dacorris Morrison gets upended by the Leopard defense at the 5-yard line. - Dillon Hall and Carlos Aguilar sandwich Lakewood’s Travis Crawford. - Grayson Rogers breaks the line on his way to a score. - Johneryn Parker gets strong armed by Carlos Aguilar. - - Hayden Carter gets some running room before being forced out of bounds. - -

In the cross-county rival of the ‘Cats, the Hobbton Wildcats totally dominated the Lakewood Leopards on Friday night, earning a big senior night win, 45-13 win. This victory finally puts to halt a four-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

The Wildcat defense held the Leopards to small gains and, according to Wildcat coach Joe Salas, “You guys got the game. You stopped them,” in a comment directed at his team’s defense.

Hobbton won the toss and took the ball first. On the first play from scrimmage, Grayson Rogers hooked up with Brayden Herring on a 70-yard pass play for the first score. This was Herring’s first game back since the second game of the season when he was sidelined by a broken collarbone. Just sixteen seconds had ticked off the clock. The PAT was wide, leaving the Wildcats with a 6-0 lead.

The Leopards were not to be outdone, though, as Kolin Hunter took the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a Leopards score. They got the PAT on a kick and had a 7-6 lead after just 31 seconds had passed in the game.

Hobbton turned the ball around and collected another score on a 70-yard drive with a 2-yard run by Morrison. The PAT was good and the Wildcats had a 13-7 lead, which they never relinquished with 10:47 left in the first quarter.

With 2:41 left, Morrison hit pay dirt again on a 7-yard run, capping off an 81-yard drive. With the PAT kick, the Wildcats were up 20-7.

The Leopards answered back and got on the scoreboard again with 4:39 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Hayden Carter. Their PAT was blocked by a host of Wildcats and the scored nestled at 20-13.

From that point on, it was all Hobbton.

With 2:12 left, Rogers scored on a 2-yard run, capping an 84-yard drive to make it 26-13.

With 1:19 left in the second quarter, Rogers picked off a Carter pass attempt at the 30-yard line and returned it all the to the 19 yard line before being brought down. With about 30 ticks left on the clock before halftime, Rogers scored on a 2-yard run and the PAT k gave the Wildcats a 33-13 lead at halftime.

The Leopards got first dibs after the half, however, a stingy Hobbton defense shut them down at the Wildcats 2-yard line with six minutes left in the third quarter.

The Wildcats covered 98 yards in 9 plays with an 8-yard run by Rogers for another score. The PAT missed, leaving the score at 39-13.

Mere seconds into the final period, the Wildcats stopped the Leopards again at the Hobbton 16-yard line. There, Rogers took the snap, got through the line and scampered 84 yards for the final touchdown. The PAT failed again, leaving the score at 45-13 with 10:19 left. For the rest of the game, the Wildcats offense played the clock as much as possible trying to avoid another score.

The Leopards put forth a valiant effort to score once more before the end; however, Hobbton’s defense did its job and stopped the Leopards on their 38-yard line. The Wildcats then played the clock once again and finally ran out the time.

“I’m super proud of them,” commented Salas after the game. “We finally got some kids back who had been injured.”

He continued with praise for Brayden Herring, commenting, “For a high school kid to keep the faith that long is amazing. After having a tremendous spring and summer, he went out the first quarter of the second game. He came to practice every day. He worked his tail off in the weight room. We knew he was going to be better coming back and he’s little faster since coming back. All he could do was work legs so, I’m super proud of him and the “O” line, and the “D” line stepped up and showed what they were made of. The defense swarmed and tackled all night. I’m super proud of them.” Laughingly he finished, “It’s a lot more fun after a “W”.

Hobbton, now 5-4 overall and 1-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference, will travel to take on Union next week for another rivalry game.

For Lakewood, they are now 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference. Princeton will pay the Leopards a visit next week.

Dacorris Morrison gets upended by the Leopard defense at the 5-yard line. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HHS-Dacorris-Morrison-1.jpg Dacorris Morrison gets upended by the Leopard defense at the 5-yard line. Dillon Hall and Carlos Aguilar sandwich Lakewood’s Travis Crawford. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HHS-Defense.jpg Dillon Hall and Carlos Aguilar sandwich Lakewood’s Travis Crawford. Grayson Rogers breaks the line on his way to a score. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HHS-Grayson-Rogers-2.jpg Grayson Rogers breaks the line on his way to a score. Johneryn Parker gets strong armed by Carlos Aguilar. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HHS-Johneryn-Parker.jpg Johneryn Parker gets strong armed by Carlos Aguilar. Hayden Carter gets some running room before being forced out of bounds. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_LHS-Hayden-Carter.jpg Hayden Carter gets some running room before being forced out of bounds.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

