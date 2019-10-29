Opening up the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state volleyball playoffs, Midway played host to the South Lenior Lady Blue Devils. Coming in as a No. 13 seed, the Lady Raiders ran circles around South Lenior, clinching a straight sets victory and advancing to a second-round showdown with conference foe Clinton.

Midway got out to a 7-2 lead over the visitors and built on it from there before South Lenior cut it to 13-10. As a result, the Lady Raiders promptly asked for timeout. Out of the break, it was all Midway from there as the Lady Raiders went on to finish off the set, 25-15.

The ensuing sets also yielded an all-Lady Raiders showcase as Midway took the second and third sets with relative ease, 25-11 and 25-9, respectively. With three victorious sets in their pockets, the Lady Raiders enjoyed a successful Saturday, securing them a spot in round two of the state 2A tournament.

After the win, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench acknowledged her coaching staff’s satisfaction with their team.

“We are pleased with the girls,” Wrench said. “They are a team of talent and when they all put their talent together and work as a team they are unstoppable. They even bragged on themselves today. Usually they’ll identify something they need to fix but when we went into the huddles today they were talking about the things they were doing well. Jordan Wallum had three blocks and she was tickled over them so she would bring that into the huddle and keep everyone pumped up.”

With the win, Midway improves to 18-7 overall and are now pitted up against the Clinton Lady Dark Horses on Tuesday. Midway and Clinton split their two regular season meetings with the Lady Raiders handing Clinton their only loss of the season. With the Lady Horses the higher seed, this match is set to unfold at Clinton High.

Wrench also highlighted some of the things her team will need to do to knock off the Lady Horses again.

“We had a decent serving game. That’s something we really need to focus on and be consistent and confident at. We’re also going to need to block against Clinton. Blocks are crucial when you’re playing strong hitters like Clinton has. It’s going to be whoever works the hardest for the win. Several of our girls have played volleyball with several of their girls along the years being on the same team and opposing team so they know each other’s signature moves. We need to play with a high caliber and enthusiasm to go along with the extra effort. Both teams are strong and I’m sure this will be a great game and well worth the $8 price of admission.”

Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Allison Belflowers takes a swing at the ball, sending it back over the net. Makenzi Hudson leaps high for Midway and sends it back toward the leaping defender.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer