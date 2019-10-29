Clinton volleyball got off to a solid start in the 2A State Playoffs, dominating Bunn in the first round. Home court advantage went to the Horses as they took Saturday’s game, 3-0.

While the game was relatively one-sided throughout, this was not one of their better performances. There were some miscues in communication on defense and their movement wasn’t always crisp. Most of it wasn’t anything major, but more so of the Lady Horses simply playing sloppily. It did little to hold them back or hinder the outcome.

Clinton Head Coach, Jennifer Edgerton, also shared similar thoughts on their play.

“We started off very sloppy and we finished very sloppy as well,” Edgerton said. “In the second set we finally got it the way we needed it to be and it showed in the score. One things for sure we can’t play this sloppy on Tuesday when we play Midway.”

Edgerton went on to explain some of the steps they’ll need to take in order to remedy their mishaps before their second-round matchup with the Lady Raiders.

“We’ve got to get to moving our feet for one. We started out this game too fast also. We’ve got to settle in and get to playing our game, the way we’re used to playing it,” Edgerton continued.

The Horses were surely firing on all accords in that second set. They’d claim the biggest margin win of the game during it. Getting off to a quick start they went ahead big early 8-3. The lead would only grow as the set went on. They’d push it up to 12- points reaching 22-10, before three more points went both ways with Clinton taking it 25-13.

They played sloppiest in the opening set which was also the most competitive of the three. There were multiple ties that went past the half way mark of the set. The final one came at 17-17, but the Lady Horses sparked after that. They’d rip seven straight before Bunn stopped the bleeding but it was too late to matter, the final 25-18.

The third set ended with the same outcome, the score being 25-18. Although, this time there wasn’t any back-n-back forth, it was all CHS. They’d go up 4-3 early and never looked back. Cruising all the way to the end despite the rough play at the finish, giving them the win.

Edgerton ended with just one statement.

“We know the game against Midway is going to be a big one, we’re going to be hyped and we’re ready to go,” she said.

With that the Dark Horses coast past round one 3-0. They’ll look to break the 1-1 season tie when they host the Lady Raiders on Tuesday.

Sarah Harrison goes up for a kill against a leaping Bunn player. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CHS-Sarah-Harrison.jpg Sarah Harrison goes up for a kill against a leaping Bunn player. Michael Hardison | For the Independent Taylor Spell leaps for a big swing against Bunn. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CHS-Taylor-Spell-2.jpg Taylor Spell leaps for a big swing against Bunn. Michael Hardison | For the Independent

Rubber match with Midway set for Tuesday in Round 2

By Michael Hardison For the Independent