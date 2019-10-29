Crusaders crush Wake Christian

Courtesy Photo | Harrells Christian Academy HCA’s Isaac Underwood runs up the sideline, bracing for impact from a WCA defender. - Courtesy Photo | Harrells Christian Academy Jack Laslo absorbs contact on Friday night on a carry for HCA. -

Riding a four-game win streak the Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders looked to continue their hot streak when Wake Christian came to Murphy-Johnson Field for Friday evening’s 2019 regular season finale. It would be all Crusaders behind strong performances from Isaac Underwood and Jack Laslo as Harrells pulled away for a 54-34 victory.

Winning the battle upfront, Harrells snuffed out the first Bulldogs drive of the night to give their offense a chance to strike first.

Boy, did Harrells strike fast following the Bulldog three and out. Underwood went 68 yards on their second play from scrimmage to send HCA up 7-0 with 8:55 left in the first quarter.

Seeking to knot things up, Wake Christian’s quarterback Angelo Donato, who has a cannon of an arm, let loose a 48-yard strike, setting WCA up in the red zone.

However, the Bulldogs were unable to convert a fourth-and-2, to keep the chains moving, turning it over on downs to Harrells, who now owned all the momentum.

The Crusaders put up 14-unanswered on their next two drives with Jack Laslo accounting for both touchdowns, moving him to 26 for the season.

Already trailing 21-0 with 10:20 to go in the half, Wake responded well on their first drive of the second quarter, scoring on a QB-Keeper from Donato.

Coming off their first successful offensive drive of the night, the Bulldogs couldn’t get a stop to save their lives. Immediately giving up another long touchdown run to Laslo, Harrells’ three touchdown lead had been restored at 28-7.

Wake’s woes on defense continued after another stalled drive by their offense. Already ahead by 21 and facing second-and-20 following a holding call, Underwood made the 50-yard house call, growing the Crusaders lead to 35-14, as 2:20 was left on the scoreboard before halftime.

Going over 70 yards in less than a minute, a four-yard pass from Donato to Elijah Veale cut the Wake deficit to 35-14, which became a settled score after the first 24 minutes of play.

Coming out of the break, HCA quarterback Aaron Smith handed the ball off to Isaac Underwood where good things seemed to happen every time he touched the ball. With runs of 30, 24, and 47 yards, Underwood accounted for each of the Crusaders three second half scores.

With the score sitting at 47-21, Wake tried to make things at least somewhat interesting following a Harrells fumble, however, the clock and a turnover on downs, had their say and no damage was done to the Crusaders large 26-point lead.

While scoring two more touchdowns, it wasn’t enough to dig Wake out of the big hole they had dug themselves, and as such, Harrells secured a 54-34 victory to close out the 2019 regular season.

The stat sheet showed large games for Underwood and Laslo. Underwood accounted for 267 yards on 13 carries and five touchdowns, while Laslo had a nice night of his own, with 205 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns. Laslo and Aaron Smith had six solo tackles.

Harrells win improves their record to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in their conference. On the other side, Wake Christian drops to .500 at 5-5 and 1-3 in conference.

Following the victory, the Crusaders earned the number two seed in the NCSIAA 3A State tournament. They’ll host SouthLake Christian, a team they beat earlier in the season, this Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Harrells too much for Bulldogs in 54-34 victory

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

