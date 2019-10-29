Raiders surge for Homecoming win

Courtesy Photos | John Lucas Wyatt Holland releases a pass toward a receiver. - Courtesy Photos | John Lucas Deantae Byrd cuts up field, weaving through traffic as he picks up yards for the Raiders. -

Homecoming night at Midway High School was a little sweeter this past Friday night when the Raiders rallied from behind for a big conference win against East Duplin. Trailing 24-13 with about seven minutes left in the game, Midway stepped up with big plays on both sides of the ball and stole victory from the jaws of defeat with a 28-24 win.

The first quarter saw just one score as East Duplin struck first in the later stages of the opening frame. The Panthers used a tough running game that finally generated the first points of the game when Russell Gaby scored on a 2-yard run with 1:48 left in the quarter. East Duplin tacked on the PAT and the Panthers led 7-0.

This score seemed to ignite the Raiders as they answered with a touchdown of their one just 22 seconds later. Deantae Byrd capped off the brief Midway possession on a 15-yard touchdown run. Junior Acosta tacked on the PAT and the score was tied at 7-7 after one quarter of play.

The next two scores were generated by the Panthers as East Duplin seemed to be opening up an advantage.

The game moved quickly, though, as the teams weren’t in a great hurry. Midway’s defense held East Duplin on third down which yielded a field goal attempt from the Panthers. With 6:47 left in the half, Tyler Whaley split the uprights from 35 yards out as the visitors took a 10-7 lead.

Just a minute and fifteen seconds later, East Duplin struck again on a 57-yard touchdown run by Keyon McClarin. With the PAT, the Panthers had a two score lead at 17-7 with 5:32 left in the half.

The Raiders would find an answer before halftime, though, and keep themselves in contention.

Byrd struck for the second time, this time from seven yards out and leaving defenders in his path, and pulled Midway right back into the mix. Acosta’s PAT failed, though, leaving the score at 17-13 at halftime.

After the Homecoming festivities, East Duplin quickly reminded everyone that they meant business. McClarin took another handoff and scampered 15 yards for the score to reextend the Panthers lead. Varker added the PAT and with 4:53 left in the third quarter, East Duplin was up by their largest margin of the night at 24-13.

The third quarter would continue along with no more scoring as the lead held serve at 24-13 with the action headed to the final quarter of play.

There, it was time for Midway’s heroics to be put on display.

First things first, the Panthers were driving deep in Raiders territory when an East Duplin trick play yielded a Cal Tyndall interception in the end zone. Having been shutout since the second quarter, Midway did the unthinkable by stringing together and 80-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by Byrd on a 2-yard run. With the score, the Raiders were once again back in the mix with the score sitting at 24-19. Facing a decision on the PAT, Midway opted for a 2-point conversion to get back within a field goal. The attempt was successful as Tyndall connected with Thornton Baggett to bring the score to 24-21 with 7:14 left in the game.

Next on the agenda, the Raiders needed a big defensive stop. They were presented with that opportunity when the Panthers had fourth and five at the Midway 35-yard line. The Raiders defense stood tall and stuffed the run at the line of scrimmage to take over on downs with 1:51 left in the game.

Midway, however, had no timeouts remaining as they prepared for the potential game-winning drive. With their high-powered offense, though, this wasn’t going to be too much of an issue. Instead, a holding call and a sack shoved the Raiders back as they were faced with fourth down and needed 30 yards for a new set of downs. The Midway coaching staff dug deep into their bag of tricks as they completed the improbable conversion on a hook lateral play that was executed by Wyatt Holland, Lane Baggett, and Byrd. After the conversion, Holland and Tyndall hooked up on an 11-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Midway crowd as the Raiders claimed their first lead of the game. Acosta stepped up and split the uprights and Midway led 28-24 with 16.7 seconds left in the game.

East Duplin gave a valiant effort and was driving the field, but their last play of the game was a pass attempt that was broken up by Tyndall to secure the win 28-24 win.

Leading the way for Midway offensively was Byrd with 15 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Holland completed 12-of-20 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown. Jaden Covington caught five passes for 115 yards. Tyndall also stands out for Midway as he had eight tackles, two interceptions, the game-winning touchdown reception, and aided in converting the 2-point conversion.

With the win, Midway is now 8-1 overall and is tied with Wallace-Rose Hill in second place of the East Central Conference at 2-1. They will host Goldsboro on Friday night for Senior Night where the Raiders can lock up no worse than a third place finish in the conference with a win.

Midway rallies past East Duplin for 28-24 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

