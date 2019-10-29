Clinton takes control of ECC

Mike Carter | For the Independent J’daques Wallace straight arms a would be tackler as he breaks off a nice second quarter run. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Jahiem Currie steps in front of a Bulldog pass, making the interception in the endzone and thwarting a late first half scoring threat. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jaheim Faison breaks into the open on a first quarter punt returning setting up the Dark Horses with excellent field position. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jahisien Cruse wraps up Bulldog flanker, Anthony Byrd, in the WRH backfield making a huge fourth and one stop late in the third quarter. - -

Clinton traveled to Wallace on Friday night for a match-up with East Central Conference rival Wallace-Rose Hill at the storied Jack Holley Football Complex. The Dark Horse defense stepped into the spotlight, making big stop after big stop and preserved a hard fought 14-7 win to keep Clinton undefeated in East Central Conference play.

The game was hyped as a showdown for the conference regular season crown, and was predicted to be a hard-fought battle from start to finish. The game lived up to the hype, becoming an instant classic in the mind of anyone lucky enough to be in attendance.

The Dark Horse defense set the tone early, recovering what appeared to be a Wallace-Rose Hill fumble along the Bulldogs sideline. However, after a long discussion by the officiating crew, the referee ruled that the Bulldogs ball carrier’s forward progress had been stopped and Wallace-Rose Hill retained possession. After a failed third down attempt, the home team was forced to punt to end their first offensive series.

Clinton’s offense took over at their own 12-yard line and immediately put J’daques Wallace to work. He carried the ball twice for nice gains before the Clinton drive stalled and they were forced to punt the ball back to the Bulldogs. Wallace-Rose Hill continued to struggle to gain offensive traction against an inspired Dark Horses defensive unit with their drive sputtering and ending with a second punt.

Jaheim Faison fielded a low, line drive punt on the run at his own 40-yard line, and darted up the middle for a 38-yard return into the Bulldog’s redzone, setting Clinton up first-and-10 at the Bulldog 22-yard line. The Dark Horse offense capitalized on the short field, methodically driving toward the goal line. On the second play of the second quarter, Clinton put points on the board when quarterback Blake Smith called his own number and carried the ball into the end zone. Clinton’s two-point conversion attempt came up just short, but the Horses had a 6-0 lead with 11:35 remaining in the first half of a game in which points were clearly going to be at a premium.

The Bulldogs were unable to make any headway on their ensuing possession, going three and out and quickly punting the ball back to Clinton. The Dark Horse offense seemed to have figured out the Bulldog defense with Jaheim Faison and J’daques Wallace gaining yards in chunks, pushing the ball across midfield. The Wallace-Rose Hill defense eventually dug in their heels and stopped Clinton on a fourth-and-3 at their own 33-yard line, taking over on downs with 6:09 left in the first half.

The home team wasted no time, scoring on their next play, when Devin Gardner took the ball over left guard and roared through a huge hole for a 67-yard scoring run. After a successful PAT kick, the Bulldogs had wrestled the lead away at 7-6. The long play seemed to zap the life out of Clinton as momentum clearly shifted to the rejuvenated Bulldogs. The Wallace-Rose Hill defense swarmed all over Clinton on the next possession, holding them to a three and out and forcing another Payson King punt.

The Bulldogs took over deep in their own territory at the 4:54 mark of the second quarter and looked to make another quick strike. Bulldog quarterback Malachi Brice connected for a 28-yard gain, completing the pass with a trio of Clinton defenders draped all over him. This play sent the Bulldog offense into overdrive as they shifted into a high tempo pace, running plays in rapid fire style, keeping the Dark Horses off balance and driving the ball deep into Clinton territory. Two successive holding penalties would slow the Bulldogs onslaught, though, and on third-and-32, Clinton linebacker Jaheim Currie intercepted Brice’s pass in the end zone with 30 seconds remaining in the half to keep the Dark Horses within one, 7-6 , at the half.

Clinton opened the second half with the football, fair catching a short kickoff, to begin the second half at midfield. In spite of the good field position the Horses were unable to move the football, once again going three and out and punting the ball back to the Bulldogs. Wallace-Rose Hill put Devin Gardner back to work, sending him into the Dark Horse line on seemingly every play of a sustained drive into Clinton territory. But once again the Dark Horse defense stiffened, stopping the Bulldogs on a crucial fourth down play. Clinton’s Jahisien Cruse stayed at home, sniffed out the jet sweep and wrapped up Anthony Byrd, dropping the Bulldog flanker for a loss. The defensive stop gave the ball back to the Dark Horse offense at the 5:10 mark of the third quarter.

Needing to somehow regain momentum, Clinton turned to J’daques Wallace and the Senior running back did not disappoint. Taking the ball around the left end with Jahiem Faison running interference, Faison took two Bulldogs out of the play with a great block, and Wallace raced down the sideline for a 68-yard run to the Bulldog 3-yard line. The long run set the Horses up first-and-goal and breathed new life into what had been a lethargic second half offensive attack.

The Bulldog defense seemed up to the challenge, forcing a third and goal from the one before Clinton stuck the ball into the end zone on a short run. The Dark Horses, however, had been flagged for a false start on the play, moving the ball back to the Bulldog 6-yard line where the Horses were faced with third and goal. Clinton called on the speedy Faison who took the handoff, headed to his left and cutback into a gap where he drug four Bulldogs with him into the end zone for the go ahead score with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter. After Jatiyuhn Wilson made a spectacular catch of Blake Smith’s 2-point conversion pass in the back of the end zone, Clinton had regained the lead, and clearly taken back the momentum, leading 14-7.

Retaking the lead also added a charge to the Clinton defense. The Dark Horses efficiently stopped the Bulldogs on their next possession, forcing a punt from deep in their own territory. The injured Cameren Dalrymple limped onto the field to punt the ball, making his first appearance since being knocked out of the game by a punishing Dark Horse block during a first quarter punt return. Dalrymple got the punt off, but it was a low wobbly kick that Jaheim Faison picked up and returned across midfield. What appeared to be a big play for the Horses was once again erased by a penalty as Clinton was flagged for holding on the return.

After the officials marched the ball all the way back to the Dark Horse 23-yard line, the offense took over, looking intent on putting the game away as the third quarter drew to a close. J’daques Wallace carried the ball off right tackle, picking up a first down. A facemask penalty at the end of the run tacked on 15 more yards to get the Dark Horses out near midfield. After a couple of nice gains by Blake Smith the Clinton offense imploded, committing two penalties, and getting too far behind the chains to sustain the drive.

Payson King’s punt on fourth and long landed at the Bulldogs 20-yard line and looked to be headed out of bounds. But the ball took a fortuitous bounce and skidded down the sideline where the Dark Horses downed the ball at the Bulldog 5-yard line where Wallace-Rose Hill took over with 9:52 left in the contest.

The Bulldog offense went on a grinding drive over the next six minutes with Devin Gardner and Kanye Roberts getting the bulk of the carries. With five minutes remaining in the game, Wallace-Rose Hill had moved the ball to the Clinton 30-yard line and looked content to burn up the clock as they drove for a potential game tying score. But once again, the Dark Horse defense proved up to the challenge, stuffing two runs for little to no gain. After Roberts broke over right tackle on third down for a six yard gain the Bulldogs were faced with a fourth-and-6 from the Clinton 25-yard line. With the game hanging in the balance the Dark Horse defense came up with the play of the game to that point as Jaheim Faison cut in front of Anthony Byrd to knock down Brice’s pass in the endzone to end the Bulldog’s march and turn the ball back over to the Dark Horses.

Needing just one first down to pretty much ice the game, the Dark Horses went in the wrong direction, losing 11 yards on the first two plays, setting up third-and-21 from their own 9-yard line. Facing third-and-21, the Dark Horses milked all the time they could off the clock with one more running play that provided just a little breathing room for King to get off his final punt of the evening with just over half a minute remaining in the game.

King’s punt was fielded by Bulldog returner Anthony Byrd at the Wallace-Rose Hill 45-yard line where he evaded one tackle, and cut up the right hash mark across midfield looking for open space. Byrd found a seam in the middle and was dangerously close to breaking the run for a score before King’s shoestring tackle brought him down at the Clinton 30-yard line.

The Bulldogs offense trotted back on the field for their final series knowing they had just a couple plays left to pull off a homecoming victory with a mere 31 ticks remaining on the game clock. Unfortunately for the home team there would be no late game miracles. On first down, Malachi Brice dropped back to pass but was quickly pressured by Jatiyuhn Wilson who hit Brice’s arm as he released the ball. The football fluttered slowly through the air into the waiting arms of Clinton linebacker, Spencer Westerbeek. As Westerbeek tightly cradled the intercepted ball, pandemonium erupted on the Clinton sideline as the Dark Horses and their fans knew that Westerbeek’s interception meant the hard-fought victory was in hand.

After the game, Clinton head coach Cory Johnson lauded Wallace-Rose Hill’s effort and game plan, “Wallace-Rose Hill is a first-class championship program. They had a great defensive game plan, putting us in a lot of three and outs.” The Dark Horses were just 2-for-8 on third down for the game struggling all night to sustain drives.

“Coach McFatten had a great defensive game plan and Coach Grady called some great plays and the offense made plays when they had to. They (Wallace-Rose Hill) stretched our defense out, driving the field a lot, but our defense came up big, making the stops when they had to” said Johnson. “I told our guys before the game that championships are won on defense. Jatiyuhn Wilson, Spencer Westerbeek, Jahisien Cruse and company executed our game plan, doing exactly what we asked them to do all night. I am so proud off all our kids for the effort they gave tonight and the way they went about preparing for this game all week.”

Senior defensive standout Cruse echoed his coach’s sentiments when he added, “this win feels so good, big games are won up front and our offensive and defensive lines won this game tonight. We rolled people up on offense all night and the d-line made big plays when it counted. Now we just have to get better every week if we want to reach our goals as a team.”

As is usually the case, the Dark Horses relied on their ground game, with 180 of their 198 total yards coming courtesy of the rushing attack. J’daques Wallace led the way with 129 yards on 16 carries. Faison added 25 yards on nine carries with one touchdown. Blake Smith carried the ball five times for 17 yards and a score.

King was 2-for-5 passing for 18 yards, completing an 11-yarder to J’daques Wallace, and a 7-yard pass to Zion Simpson on Clinton’s first scoring drive that was crucial in moving the chains and keeping the drive alive. Officially, Smith was 0-1 passing, but he did complete a huge pass to Wilson, converting the 2-point conversion following the Dark Horses second score to stretch the Clinton lead to 14-7.

Defensively the Dark Horses were paced by a strong team effort. Each time the Bulldogs looked to take control of the game the Clinton defense stiffened, stepped up and gave effort to make a play to thwart any threats. The only lapse of the night was a long run in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs their mid-game lead, otherwise the Dark Horse defense was stellar and carried the day.

Clinton’s win pushes their record to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The win plants the Horses firmly in control of their destiny at the top of the East Central Conference standings with two games left in the regular season. Clinton returns to action next Friday when they hit the road again, traveling to James Kenan for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Dark Horses get defensive in crucial 14-7 win at WRH

Mike Carter For the Independent

