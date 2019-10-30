Johnson honored for 50 years of service

David Johnson takes position near the press box to get photos of the Hobbton Wildcats band. - Pictured, from left, are: Carla Sutton, Media Coordinator; Michael Warren, Principal; David Johnson; former coaches Al Britt and Kenny Bass. Athletic director Russell Jones also participated. -

The Independent’s own David Johnson was recognized this past Friday night for 50 years of service within the Hobbton School District. Johnson was honored at halftime of the Wildcats game against Lakewood where he was awarded a plaque of recognition for his many services throughout the years. Hobbton Media Coordinator Carla Sutton provided the details of Johnson’s innumerable acts of kindness and service:

“David Johnson has been a vital part of athletics at Hobbton High since 1969. If you have attended a home sporting event, you have seen him on the sidelines. Many times, he will be accompanied by a student assistant whom he is mentoring in photography. During his 50 years of service to the school, he has witnessed great accomplishments by Hobbton athletes. David attended the Shrine Bowl with Bobby Crumpler and the 1993 Football State Championship in Chapel Hill. In addition, David has served as an honorary adviser for Hobbton’s yearbook for thirteen years. He teaches photography lessons every year and provides the sports photography for every book. His numerous donations of cameras and computers to the yearbook staff have enabled them to produce quality books. Many individuals have been blessed by David as well through his work in local newspapers and the many CDs filled with pictures that he gives to students free of charge. He is a selfless person who enjoys highlighting student accomplishments.”

New Hobbton coach and co-Athletic Director Jason Fussell also shared kind remarks for Johnson and his contributions throughout the years.

“David has been a huge supporter of Hobbton High School. I had no idea of how much he has done for Hobbton until Carla told me. He has positively impacted the lives of many individuals, and that is something that will be remembered for years. The work David has done for the Hobbton community is something that will always be appreciated.”

Johnson taught at Mount Olive Middle School in Wayne County for 28.5 years and in Sampson County for three years early in his career.

Today, Johnson can routinely be found on the sidelines of Hobbton athletics with camera in hand, snapping photos that are not only cherished by him, but student athletes and their families as well.

Some of Johnson’s other work includes Song of the Mountains in Marion, VA, where he is the official still photographer for Song of the Mountains, which is nationally syndicated on the PBS TV Network. Some of these photos are also used for promotional literature by UNC-TV and other PBS TV stations. Johnson also shoots special events around the town of Newton Grove as well as nature shots.

Johnson, however, is likely most widely known for his contributions with the Independent. He has been an active photographer/reporter since the days of the Sampsonian and continues his contributions today.

Sports Editor Daron Barefoot also had high remarks for his colleague Johnson.

“David Johnson has been such a big help during my time at the Sampson Independent. His photography skills are a great asset and I know the student-athletes on the other end of his lens are appreciative to the high-quality photos he produces,” Barefoot said. “But not only just his superior photography skills, David is also just an all-around wonderful person, not only to work with, but also in life itself. He is extremely easy going and he has made my job easier with all of his contributions.”

Johnson, a member of the Hobbton High School Class of 1963, returned thanks of his own gratitude.

“Thank you to the Hobbton Schools family. It has been a labor of love,” he said. “I have been there for the highs and lows. It is more fun with highs but I try to be positive with my stories no matter what the final score is as there are always positives. I enjoy getting kids the recognition they deserve, especially when they excel.”

Pictured, from left, are: Carla Sutton, Media Coordinator; Michael Warren, Principal; David Johnson; former coaches Al Britt and Kenny Bass. Athletic director Russell Jones also participated.

SI’s sports writer/photographer recognized

By Carla Sutton and Daron Barefoot

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

