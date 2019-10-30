CHS runners earn All-Conference

The Clinton High School Cross Country team had four athletrs place All-Conference in their meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Spring Creek. The boys were Harrison Williams and Peyton Matthis and the girls were Cristal Ortiz and Olivia Gillespie. They are coached by Kristen Lee. These athletes will be participating in the Regional Cross Country meet this Saturday, Nov. 2, at Croatan.

