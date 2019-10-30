Player of the Week: Isaac Underwood

Harrells Christian Academy’s Isaac Underwood is the Sampson Independent’s Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 10. Among quite the athletes up for consideration this week, Underwood earned his way to this accomplishment by accounting for 267 rushing yards on just 13 carries, an average of just over 20.5 yards per carry, on Friday night against Wake Christian Academy. Five of his 13 carries resulted in touchdowns as the Crusaders defeated the Bulldogs, 54-34. Harrells finishes the regular season at 8-2 overall and will host SouthLake Christian Academy this Friday night in the first round of the NCISAA 3A Football Playoffs. -

