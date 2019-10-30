Horses win home finale

Clinton’s Patrick Bereza pushes the ball through the midfield in first half action. - Clinton’s Sammy Sutter scores his second goal of the match, on the way to a hat trick. -

In the home stretch of the 2019 regular season, the Dark Horses hosted fellow East Central Conference foe Goldsboro at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex for the final time in 2019. Welcoming a struggling Cougars team, Clinton shut out their last visitor of the season, 5-0.

Scoreless after nearly 18 minutes of play, things started opening up for the Dark Horses in a big way.

Four goals in six minutes delighted the Clinton faithful. Three from Sammy Sutter and one from sophomore Will Harris had put the Dark Horses in charge of a 4-0 lead at the 25th minute.

Neither team scored for the rest of the first half following the Clinton’s four-goal boomlet and the halftime score sat at 4-0.

Daniel Adasiak, Jonathan Membreno, Sutter, and Harris, assisted on the four first half goals.

The Horses wouldn’t find the goal again until minute 72 when Miseal Luna got some assistance from Justin Pike for the goal lifting, Clinton to a 5-0 perch over Goldsboro.

That score was the final as Clinton celebrated their final home game of the season with a solid conference win.

“The positive things are we scored some goals and everyone got playing time,” said Clinton head coach Brad Spell. “That’s always awesome for a coach to see because we haven’t had a lot of opportunities for some guys to get out on the field. But, they came in, did a good job and did what we needed to do.”

With the victory, Clinton now sits at 10-8-2 overall and 7-4 in the conference. The Horses will finish off the regular season in Raider country on Wednesday.

“We have one more game at Midway and then we’ll start getting ready for the playoffs. We’ll begin practicing on a different field instead of our field because we’re probably not playing on our field the rest of the way. We’ll probably be on the road and I just want our guys to be hungry for it because I still think we can beat anybody on any given night especially if we can believe and continue to work hard,” Spell Concluded.

Kickoff this evening is set for 6 p.m. at Midway.

Clinton’s Patrick Bereza pushes the ball through the midfield in first half action. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_7903.jpg Clinton’s Patrick Bereza pushes the ball through the midfield in first half action. Clinton’s Sammy Sutter scores his second goal of the match, on the way to a hat trick. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_8041.jpg Clinton’s Sammy Sutter scores his second goal of the match, on the way to a hat trick.

Clinton takes down Goldsboro, 5-0

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]