Wildcats suffer second loss

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Emanuel Lopez sends the ball downfield. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Jared Sanchez dribbles the ball midfield. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Milton Cinto concentrates on getting the ball toward the goal only to have it deflected by North Johnston’s keeper. -

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team saw their second loss of the season come at the hands of a strong 2A squad on Monday night. Earlier in the season, the Wildcats slipped past North Johnston, who is now 15-5-5, but the Panthers got the better of Hobbton this time around, 3-0.

“I thought we were a little unlucky tonight,” commented Hobbton soccer coach Jonathan Jacobs. “They scored a goal on a penalty kick. If the North Johnston player did it 10 times he would have made it once and tonight was one of those nights. I’m happy with the way we started the game and didn’t think we played bad just didn’t have any luck fall our way. I hate the seniors had to lose tonight and I’m so grateful for what they have done for the program. We can use this and build on it. We haven’t had a loss since the first week of play so I hope the boys will use this feeling as motivation for the playoffs.”

The Wildcats are 18-2-1 on the season and undefeated in the conference. They were finish the regular season on Wednesday on the road at Neuse Charter.

Emanuel Lopez sends the ball downfield. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Emanuel-Lopez.jpg Emanuel Lopez sends the ball downfield. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Jared Sanchez dribbles the ball midfield. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Jared-Sanchez-1.jpg Jared Sanchez dribbles the ball midfield. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Milton Cinto concentrates on getting the ball toward the goal only to have it deflected by North Johnston’s keeper. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Milton-Cinto.jpg Milton Cinto concentrates on getting the ball toward the goal only to have it deflected by North Johnston’s keeper. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

North Johnston tops Hobbton, 3-0

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]