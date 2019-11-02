Goldsboro plows past Midway

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Nah Shon Sanchez wraps up the Goldsboro ball carrier and pulls him to the ground on a defensive stop. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Cameron Barefoot catches a pass and turns to brace for a hit. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Cameron Barefoot tries to haul in a pass in the red zone. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Wyatt Holland scrambles out of the pocket and picks up nice yards for Midway on the ground. - -

It was a cold and damp night at Midway High School on Friday night when the Raiders hosted Goldsboro in East Central Conference football action. Dew glistened on the field and the muddied jerseys of the players were a good indicator of just how wet things were out on the playing surface. Perhaps this played into how the game unfolded as defense was the name of the game for a large chunk of the night. In the end, it was Goldsboro spoiling Senior Night as the Cougars departed Spivey’s Corner with a 15-0 victory and handing the Raiders just their second loss of the season. This also marked the first time that Midway had been shut out.

The first half of the game was a defensive slugfest. For Midway, things didn’t get off to the greatest of starts on their opening drive. The ball was muffed on the opening kickoff and the Raiders didn’t get much of a return as they set up shop on their own 8-yard line. They got things going, though, and moved the ball out near midfield. There, however, a personal foul penalty backed the drive up to a point too far gone and the Raiders were forced to punt.

On Goldsboro’s first drive of the game, the Cougars also drove well. After starting on their own 31-yard line, points looked to be the result of their opening drive as they pushed the ball all the way down to the Raiders 11-yard line. The drive stalled there, however, as Midway took back over. This Midway drive also stalled after a three-and-out and the Raiders punted the ball right back to Goldsboro.

Quarter number one ended with the score settled at 0-0 and Goldsboro lined up at midfield.

A few moments into the second quarter the Cougars coughed up a fumble that was recovered by Midway’s Thornton Baggett. The result of the fumble put the Raiders back on offense at their own 35-yard line.

The game was littered with moments of controversy and the first one struck on the first play following the fumble. The Raiders picked up a nice gain on the first play of the drive, but a big hit on Midway’s Jaden Covington led to the Goldsboro defender taunting Covington, who was injured on the ground. A late flag came in, seemingly to be an unsportsmanlike conduct call, but instead the head ref signaled an illegal block against Midway. This penalty negated the Raiders big gain and sent the drive back to what should have been replayed for first and long. That wasn’t the case, however, as the officials ruled the down was second and long. Needless to say, this drive also stalled and Midway punted back to Goldsboro, who took over on their own 28-yard line.

This drive yielded what appeared to be a three-and-out but the Cougars risked a big gamble on fourth down and were stopped, giving Midway their best field position so far. With a prime opportunity to score the first points of the game, Wyatt Holland fired a pass that was picked off by Jykeis McLean. McLean scampered all 70 yards for the Pick-6 and suddenly it was Goldsboro that was on the board first. The 2-point conversion was successful and the Cougars led 8-0 with 6:50 to go before halftime.

The teams exchanged empty possessions the remainder of the way as the score settled at 8-0 at halftime; the lone score of the half a defensive score.

Out of the break, the defensive nature of the game continued. Goldsboro once again got deep into Midway’s territory but another redzone trip came up empty as the Cougars turned the ball over on downs. The Raiders went right to work with Javen Covington stepping in for the injured Deantae Byrd. Javen carried the load for Midway the entire drive and a 15-yard personal foul penalty set the Raiders up on first down at the Goldsboro 15-yard line. Their best field position of the night was quickly squandered, though, as Midway coughed up a fumble of their own, shutting down their scoring opportunity. The third quarter ended with the score still sitting at 8-0.

With about 8:00 left in the game, Midway had Goldsboro pushed into third down deep inside their own territory. Needing a stop, the Raiders defense made a great defensive play on a pass attempt, seemingly bringing up fourth down and a punting situation. That was, however, until a referee 30 yards from the play disagreed that the pass-breakup was clean. The refs call was pass interference on Midway and the Cougars drive was extended. Making matters worse, this same ref tagged the Raiders with two more questionable pass interference calls – all on third down and all on this same drive – to aid Goldsboro in driving the length of the field. Finally, with 5:34 left in the game, the Cougars capped off the penalty-laden drive with an 18-yard pass play from Jamin Jacobs to JB Rhodes for the score. The PAT was good and the Cougars now led 15-0.

That score held on to be the final score of the game as Midway just couldn’t find an offensive response.

After the game, Midway head coach Cory Barnes remained positive, crediting both teams for their defensive efforts. He acknowledged that he was especially proud of his team’s defense, saying this was one of their better efforts this season, but also acknowledged that their offensive struggles proved costly.

Statistically for Midway, Javen Covington led the Raiders in rushing with 13 carries for 73 yards. His brother Jaden had five catches for 57 yards and Holland completed nine passes for 106 yards. The Raiders held the Cougars to under 100 yards passing but Goldsboro did manage 168 yards in rushing.

With the loss, Midway drops to 8-2 overall and 2-2 in the East Central Conference. They’ll wrap up the regular season of play at Clinton next Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.

