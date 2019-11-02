Lady Horses surge past Currituck

Clinton’s Carrie Jordan digs the ball to keep a late game volley alive. - Dark Horse senior Taylor Spell violently spikes the ball for a second set score. - Clinton’s Sarah Harrison, #14 in black, smashes the ball past a Currituck defender for a second set score. -

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses have marched right into the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A Volleyball playoffs after blanking Currituck on Thursday in straight sets, 3-0.

The Lady Dark Horses took command in the opening set and took the sails right out of the Lady Knights. Though set one marked the closest of the three sets, Clinton took the win in a close 25-20 final.

The next two sets saw the Lady Horses really assert their dominance as they took convincing wins by double digits margins. The score in both of those sets were 25-15 in favor of Clinton as the Lady Knights just couldn’t get anything going to keep their season alive.

Seniors Taylor Spell and Lillian Sessoms both had tremendous games for the Lady Horses with 12 and 10 kills respectively. Sarah Harrison wasn’t too far behind with six and Zana Barefoot had five. Spell and Sessoms were also atop the digging stats with Sessoms getting 13 and Sessoms 10. Grayson Thornton had 11 digs but it was libero Carrie Jordan leading the way for Clinton with 15. Thornton also added 31 assists.

After the game, you could really hear the excitement in the voice of Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton. She had nothing but high praises for her team.

“I’m just so proud of my girls, I can’t stand it. I’m just beside myself, they’ve got me crying,” she began. “I changed my rotation just a little bit on a recommendation from someone and it worked. It was just perfect. I can’t pick just one person that stood out, it was a total team effort, everyone stepped up. Sarah and Taylor had great hits, Carrie was moving and playing her spot, Zannah was making incredible saves, so was Addie and Libbie. Britt was playing incredible defense. I mean, they had each other’s backs, they were flowing, they were motivated, and it was just beautiful,” she concluded.

Earlier in the season, Edgerton acknowledged that her Lady Horses were hungry for more than just a first or second round finish. So far, they’ve achieved that accomplishment as they now will travel to play in the fourth round. If Clinton hopes to continue their impressive postseason run, the Lady Horses are going to have to overcome the No. 1 overall seed in the east bracket in Wheatmore. On paper, the Lady Warriors look like a really dominate foe. They come in at 26-2 overall and champions of the PAC 7 2A Conference with a perfect 13-0 record. Wheatmore hasn’t lost a single set since their last loss on Oct. 5 at Southwestern Randolph.

With the win, Clinton is now 26-1 overall. Not to be outdone, the Lady Horses haven’t lost a set since Oct. 8. Game time at Wheatmore today is set for 3 p.m.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

