Player of the Week: Travone Robinson

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Union High School’s Travone Robinson is the Sampson Independent’s Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 11. Robinson accounted for 20 of the Spartans 28 points on Friday night against Hobbton, scoring three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. In all, he had 54 carries, culminating in 242 rushing yards. -

Union High School’s Travone Robinson is the Sampson Independent’s Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 11. Robinson accounted for 20 of the Spartans 28 points on Friday night against Hobbton, scoring three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. In all, he had 54 carries, culminating in 242 rushing yards.