SouthLake gets revenge against HCA

The Harrells Crusaders suffered a season-ending loss on Friday night, falling 42-34 in the semifinals of the NCISAA Division III playoffs against SouthLake Christian Academy. Earlier in the season, it was Harrells earning a big win over the Eagles, winning 49-12, but this time, SouthLake got their revenge and plowed past the Crusaders to earn their spot in the NCISAA Div. III Championship this week.

Harrells got on the board first, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run by Isaac Underwood. Will DeAndrade converted the PAT and made it 7-0 in the first quarter.

Still in the first quarter, the Eagles answered on a drive that was capped off on a one-yard run by Luca Lutzel. The PAT was up and good and the score was tied 7-7.

That score carried over to the second quarter, but once there two straight scores by SouthLake capped off 21-unanswered points for the visitors. First, Matthew Lutzel hooked up with Cooper Wray for a 31-yard touchdown strike that made it 14-7. Then, Luca Lutzel ran it in from two yards out to make it 21-7.

Harrells finally got back on the board with an answer of their own when senior Jack Laslo ran it in from six yards out. DeAndrade converted the PAT and the Crusaders were back within 21-14.

Before the half, though, the Lutzel duo and their Eagles threw one more punch to reextend their lead. Matthew Lutzel hooked up with Carson Wolter on a 61-yard strike for a touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion by Luca Lutzel to make the margin it’s largest of the game at 29-14.

That score proved to be the halftime margin as the Crusaders were led with just one half remaining to figure things out.

They got off to a good start in the second half when Harrells capped off a scoring drive on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jack Laslo. Harrells elected to try a 2-point conversion on a run by Underwood but it came up short, leaving the score at 29-20.

The Crusaders drew even closer on another run by Laslo, this time from 18 yards away as the senior fought to keep his football career alive. This time, DeAndrade was called on for the PAT, and he lined split the uprights perfectly to make it 29-27.

That was all of the action in the third quarter as the final frame got underway with the Crusaders back to within two points.

With an exciting fourth quarter set to shape up, the Eagles finally got back on the board on another touchdown pass from Matthew Lutzel to Wray. This one was from 19 yards out and with the PAT converted, SouthLake pushed the margin back to 36-27.

Like clockwork, though, Harrells came back when Underwood busted open a big run for a 51-yard touchdown run. DeAndrade split the uprights again and the Crusaders were back to within 36-34.

From there, though, Harrells was unable to score any more points and the Eagles tacked on one more score to push the margin to the final score of 42-34.

SouthLake proved successful both on the ground and in the air. They generated 255 yards of passing on 13-of-23 passing and picked up 218 yards on the ground.

For Harrells, Laslo had a big game with 22 carries for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Underwood had 95 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

With the loss, Harrells finishes the season at 8-3 overall. Six seniors have concluded their football careers for the Crusaders. They are: Colby Phaneuf, Ashton Smith, Aaron Smith, Jack Laslo, Will DeAndrade, and Caleb Lucas.

Eagles avenge early-season loss, oust Harrells

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

