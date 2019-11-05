Hobbton rolls past Union

Sarah Suggs | For the Independent Dacorris Morrison heads for the end zone for one of his three touchdowns. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Daniel Britt manages to get hold of a tipped Grayson Rogers pass for a touchdown. - Sarah Suggs | For the Independent Grayson Rogers grabs a Cole Bass in the end zone with about 10 seconds left in the second quarter. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Travone Robinson looks around the right side for running room. Josh Royal (7) is ready to slow him down. - -

The Hobbton Wildcats traveled across the county to Union High School on Friday night for an in-county rivalry game against the Spartans. It was a competitive game between the two which saw the Wildcats come home with a big win, 45-28.

For most of the first quarter, it was a defensive matchup with the Spartans putting up a good fight.

Union had the ball first, starting at their 44-yard line. They moved the ball to the Hobbton 25-yard line before the Wildcats figured out the Spartans offensive scheme and put a stop to the drive.

The Wildcats took over and didn’t do much better beginning at their own 25-yard line. They were forced to punt with Union taking over at the 39-yard line but Hobbton stopped them again taking over on the Spartans 48-yard line with 2:48 left in the first quarter.

Less than a minute later, aided by a couple breaks, Dacorris Morrison scored on a 3-yard scamper for the first score of the game. Daniel Britt caught a Grayson Rogers pass for the 2-point conversion and an 8-0 Wildcats lead.

The Spartans, though, came right back at the Wildcats, going to the air on a fourth and long and Travone Robinson got to the Hobbton 2-yard line. Calvin McNeil got the call and scored on a 2-yard run for an 8-6 ballgame. The Wildcats defense stopped the PAT, leaving the score there.

After a short kick-off on-side attempt, the Wildcats started on the 49-yard line with 7:23 left in the half. The Rogers-Morrison combo got the ball down inside the red zone. With 6:19 left in the half, Morrison broke a 10-yard scamper through the defense for a score. He also accounted for the 2-point PAT for a 16-6 Hobbton lead.

Union turned the ball around starting at their 42-yard line. On a fourth-and-one, Cole Bass hooked up with McNeil getting the ball to the Wildcats 9-yard line. With 8 seconds left on the clock, Bass attempted a pass for the score. However, Rogers had position, picking of the attempt in the end zone and running the ball out to the 16-yard line. In a bit of razzle-dazzle, Rogers hooked up with Brayden Herring who lateraled the ball to Morrison who was running the sideline. He was finally forced out of bounds about midfield ending the half with a 16-6 Wildcat lead.

Hobbton had first chance in the second half and capitalized on that with a couple of plays from scrimmage. Rogers went the final 15 yards for a 22-6 Wildcat lead. The 2-point PAT failed on a dropped pass, leaving the score there.

Union had a big third quarter, picking up 16 points. They got their first score of the second half on a 5-yard run by Robinson, who made it a 22-12 game. Robinson also got the extra two points on a run for the 22-14 score with 8:05 left in the third.

Hobbton answered with 6:40 left when Rogers hooked up with Daniel Britt on a 31-yard pass play for a score. The PAT was a Rogers-Britt combination, making it a 30-14 game.

Union quickly answered on a 57-yard drive with Robinson going in from 1-yard out. With the PAT, the score was 30-22, Hobbton, at the end of the third quarter.

Early in the final quarter, the Wildcats started their drive on the 20-yard line after the kick-off went into the end zone. With 11:19 left in the game, Rogers broke through the middle of the Union line and scampered 51 yards for another Hobbton score. He also scored the PAT for a 38-22 game.

Union’s next drive started on their 40-yard line where they put together a steady drive. Again, it was Robinson getting another touchdown on a 2-yard run. The PAT was foiled again, leaving the score at 38-28.

With 4:04 left in the game, Rogers hooked up with Herring on an 11-yard touchdown pass to go up 44-28. With the PAT kick, the Wildcats had a 45-28 lead.

Hobbton stopped the next Union drive, taking over with just over a minute left and ran out the clock with the younger players on the field to seal the win.

For the Wildcats, Rogers completed 7-of-9 pass attempts for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. Receiving was Britt with two for 57 yards and one touchdown and Herring three for 43 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Morrison had 15 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns and Rogers carried seven times for 110 yards and two touchdown.

For Union, Robinson had 54 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

“Coming in here, they always play us so tough,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “They are a super physical team. Their running back is special. I’m super proud of our kids for battling so hard. Our defense was on the ropes but they battled and got us a win. We still have to get better because we have a big game next week.”

With the win, Hobbton improves to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference. The Wildcats will travel to North Duplin this week to finish out the regular season.

For Union, they are 3-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference. The Spartans will host Lakewood for their regular season finale.

