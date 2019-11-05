Clinton’s playoff run ends

Addie Sessoms digs a first set serve. - Zana Barefoot fires the ball back to the Warriors side during first quarter action. - Carrie Jordan gets down for a dig during Saturday’s playoffs game at Wheatmore. - Sarah Harrison stuffs a Wheatmore shot in the third set. - -

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses saw their phenomenal volleyball season come to a close on Saturday afternoon at the hands of the No. 1 seed Wheatmore. It was a valiant effort from the Lady Horses. Despite falling in straight sets, 3-0, Clinton played closely with the Lady Warriors and didn’t make taking the win an easy job.

Wheatmore took the first set 25-17 but the second set was a whole lot closer. That set saw the Lady Horses fight all the way to the end and fall just short at 25-21. The final set was a little bit more of a comfortable win for the Lady Warriors as they took it 25-16 for the win.

After the game, Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton likened her opponent to competition that her Lady Horses have already faced, stating that her team just simply didn’t show up on Saturday.

“I didn’t think Wheatmore was any better than Midway or East Duplin, we just didn’t play,” she affirmed. “We didn’t move our feet, we couldn’t hit, we didn’t set each other, there was no backing each other up, just nothing that we did could go right. We knew what they were going to do, we knew they were going to just drop it right over the net, right over the top of us every single time, but we just didn’t move.”

With the loss, Clinton concludes their season at 26-2 overall. Although their goal of winning the State Championship did not come to fruition, the Lady Horses still wear the title of East Central Conference Regular Season Champions and East Central Conference Tournament Champions.

Five seniors concluded their careers as CHS Volleyball athletes. They are: Elizabeth Cashwell, Kimberly Huffman, Grayson Thornton, Taylor Spell, and Lillian Sessoms.

For Wheatmore, they move on to the Regional Final today against the No. 3 seed Ayden-Grifton, who toppled the No. 2 seed Carrboro in five sets on Saturday. The winner of this game will face the champion of the west bracket on Saturday. The two remaining teams on the other side of the bracket are No. 1 Foard and No. 2 Brevard.

This year’s championship games will be held at Capel Arena on the campus of Fayetteville State University.

Lady Horses eliminated in straight sets in fourth round

