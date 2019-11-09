Bullard shines for FTCC

Courtesy Photos | FTCC Bullard gets a soft touch on a set attempt - Courtesy Photos | FTCC Bullard gets high as she serves the ball over the net - Courtesy Photos | FTCC Bullard eyes the ball as she prepares to bump it towards a teammate. - Courtesy Photos | FTCC Krislyn Bullard - -

Krislyn Bullard, a 2017 graduate of Lakewood High School, is furthering her volleyball career at Fayetteville Technical Community College. A two-sport athlete for the Lady Leopards, Bullard became a member of the inaugural volleyball team at FTCC.

While college volleyball wasn’t initially in the plans, Bullard has been a player for the Trojans, since 2018. In her second season, Bullard says the speed of the college game certainly caugher her by surprise.

“The difference between high school volleyball and college volleyball was definitely the pace of a game. Once I got to college, everything became quicker. The faster you go, the better you do.”

Speed wasn’t the only difference noted by Bullard. New teammates was also a big difference while transitioning from her Lakewood career to the Lady Trojans. “I went from being with the same girls for years, to an entirely new team. It was a struggle at times, learning everyone’s personalities, but we got through it,” remarked Bullard.

While there were plenty of challenges, Bullard continued to improve throughout her freshman and sophomore years. “Learning a faster offense in my freshman year was definitely new. Once I got to my sophomore year, I became a totally new player. I was quicker and more consistent.”

Bullard noted the work of her college coaches, first of which is FTCC head coach Moe Licardo, who put in the work to make her a better college player.

“I definitely had my struggles, but I kept working,” noted the sophomore.

Reflecting on her college career, Bullard pointed out some things she liked and disliked.

“I loved that the game has gone at a faster pace: fast pass, fast set, fast kill. It makes the team more hyped up. I have never been stressed out while playing college ball and I really loved that,” was how the former Lakewood star turned college athlete described what she liked about college volleyball.

On her dislikes, she notes the newness of a whole new team.

“We worked through our problems and had a great season this year,” exclaimed Bullard.

Fayetteville Tech has also taken note of Bullard’s strides the past couple of seasons, featuring a blog centered around the Autryville native as it acknowledged her achievements both on the court and off.

Speaking to FTCC, Bullard elaborated that she thought her time playing volleyball was concluded when she walked off the court for the last time for Lakewood.

““My plan was not to play at the next level. My plan was to go to college, focus on school,” Bullard said. “I didn’t want to go to a four-year school, because it was just a lot more money. I decided to go to FTCC to get my first two years done.”

But in crediting head coach Licardo, the FTCC feature acknowledged what happened to change Bullard’s mind.

Licardo, who was busy putting together the team’s inaugural roster, came calling. And he didn’t stop.

“I put it off. He wanted to run two setters, and I wanted to be playing,” Bullard said. “I didn’t want to sit in the game. I wanted to be in the game. He kept emailing me and telling me he could really use me.”

With the offer of a scholarship, Bullard agreed to commit, becoming a member of the school’s first-ever volleyball team, where she serves as the primary setter in the Lady Trojans one-setter system. For the 2019 season, Bullard averaged 7.83 assists per set. In 2018, she led the team with a total of 255 assists.

Academically, Bullard will graduate from FTCC with an Associate’s Degree in Social Work and plans to apply to Fayetteville State to further her studies in that field. While it doesn’t seem like she’ll continue her volleyball career there, Bullard felt compelled to pay homage to those who have molded her along the way.

If it had not been for the guidance of her parents and coaches, Bullard may not have been at the college level.

“Coaches Whitney Poper, Sheila Davidson, and Dan Heinz really pushed me and I would not be where I am today without them. I definitely wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without my parents and I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have supported to me.”

