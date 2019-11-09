JV Raiders nudge past Clinton

D. McCellen heads for the end zone. He was Clinton’s go to running back. - Midway’s Jalen Baggett and another Raider, hidden, pull down Clinton’s J. Boomer. - Midway’s Josh Lupo gets a hand in to break up a pass intended for E. Kirby. - No stats were kept but Trey Gregory had a big offensive night. Here he looks for some running room. - -

In what turned out to be a hard hitting, in your face football game, the Midway JV Raiders squeaked by the Clinton Dark Horses, 24-22, on Thursday night. The difference in the game came down to a 2-point conversion that Clinton missed.

The Raiders got first chance and capitalize on it after a Clinton mistake. The Dark Horses had Midway stopped and forced a punted. However, the Dark Horses fumbled the punt return and Midway recovered at the Clinton 37-yard line. They went on to score from there on a 5-yard run by Trey Gregory. Casey Culbreth hooked up with Nate Smith on the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 6:52 left in the first quarter.

The Raider defense stopped the Dark Horses on their possession, forcing a punt, which was short. Midway then took over at the Clinton 43-yard line but they didn’t have any better luck as they, too, were forced to punt the ball away.

Clinton took over at their 43-yard line as the first quarter wound down. Now in the second, the Raiders stopped the Dark Horses on the Raider 14-yard line. On the ensuing drive, time was running down with 4:05 left in the half when Midway scored on a 13-yard pass play from Culbreth to Josh Lupo for a 14-0 game. Culbreth scampered through the line on the conversion attempt and found the end zone again to put the Raiders up 16-0.

The Dark Horses finally got on the board with no time left on the clock at the half. They were on the 3-yard line with 4.8 seconds left when J. Goodman found paydirt. The 2-point conversion put the game at 16-8 at the break.

A different Clinton team hit the field after the break. With 6:38 left in the third quarter, the fired up Dark Horses came to within two points on a touchdown by D. McCellen. Midway’s Gregory intercepted the extra point attempt, though, and the score was left at 16-14 in favor of the Raiders.

Midway quickly answered on their next drive when Culbreth hooked up with a fellow Raider on a 58-yard pass play for a score. With Culbreth’s 2-point conversion run, the Raiders had a 10-point lead at 24-14.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Dark Horses scored again on a 10-yard pass play. With the conversion by McCellen, the margin was at 24-22 – a 2-point conversion diffence.

The rest of the game was defense. The game ended on a Dark Horse fourth down with 3:14 left as they lost an interception. Midway was then able to run out the clock from that point and secure the 24-22 victory.

D. McCellen heads for the end zone. He was Clinton’s go to running back. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_CHS-Darron-McCellen.jpg D. McCellen heads for the end zone. He was Clinton’s go to running back. Midway’s Jalen Baggett and another Raider, hidden, pull down Clinton’s J. Boomer. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_CHS-J.-Boomer.jpg Midway’s Jalen Baggett and another Raider, hidden, pull down Clinton’s J. Boomer. Midway’s Josh Lupo gets a hand in to break up a pass intended for E. Kirby. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_MHS-Josh-Lupo.jpg Midway’s Josh Lupo gets a hand in to break up a pass intended for E. Kirby. No stats were kept but Trey Gregory had a big offensive night. Here he looks for some running room. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_MHS-Trey-Gregory.jpg No stats were kept but Trey Gregory had a big offensive night. Here he looks for some running room.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

