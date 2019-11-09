Union surges past Lakewood

Derrick Mitchell and Caleb Hardison combine to bring down Union’s Travone Robinson. - Hayden Carter finds a hole in the middle of the Union defense and heads up field with a defender giving chase. - Trey White looks for room around the corner as Cole Bass closes in. - Trey White heads around the left corner of the Union defense and closes in on the goal line, where he is stopped just short. - - Travone Robinson fends off Brandon Pope as he seeks to gain extra yards. - -

As the 2019 regular season reaches its rightful conclusion, a cross county battle between the Union Spartans and Lakewood Leopards was Week 12’s Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week. Weathering a sudden Lakewood comeback attempt late in the game, Union sealed a 32-14 victory late in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

With both squads fighting for a playoff berth, the victor of Thursday evening’s tilt would certainly feel at least a little better coming into today’s Selection Saturday

Receiving the football first, Lakewood began deep in their own territory. Going three and out on that first drive, the Leopards gave the pigskin back to the Spartans for Union’s first possession.

Riding the stride of star running back Travone Robinson, Union made it to the Lakewood 1-yard line where quarterback Cole Bass handed it off to Robinson, who punched it in for Union’s first touchdown of the game. A failed two-point conversion attempt left the score at 6-0 with 6:43 to go in the first quarter.

Seeking to answer the Spartans nearly four-minute opening drive score, Lakewood was driving well into Union territory. That drive, however, ended fruitlessly when quarterback Hayden Carter threw a pick in the end zone to Spartan Calvin McNeil, who fell in the end zone for the touchback.

The interception brought a close to a promising drive for the Leopards while the momentum had fully swung in full force over to Union.

Taking over with 3:25 left in the opening quarter, the Spartans were looking for more.

Carrying over into the second quarter, the Spartans found the goal line again, lifting Union to a two-score lead. Unfortunately for Union, the scoring play also resulted in a serious injury to the player that made this drive happen: McNeil. A lengthy pause in the game was the result of McNeil’s injury as he had to be ambulanced away. When the action resumed, the Spartans successfully converted a two point conversion resulting in a 14-0 Union advantage with 10:34 to go in the first half.

With the long delay in play, how would both teams respond?

For Union, the Spartan’s defense had risen up and quashed an injury-laden Lakewood offense. The Leopards were held scoreless all of the first half and Union was stopped just shy of the goal line on the final play of the first half to keep the score at 14-0 at the half.

Starting the second half with the football, Robinson and Union were red hot, going 75 yards in six plays; a 50-yard rushing score from Robinson to cap it off. With the added 2-point conversion, the Spartans had pushed the margin to three scores at 22-0.

Scoring was put on a pause for nearly a quarter until the Leopards finally got on the board, using the QB keeper from Carter to punch it in from the 2-yard line. A successful two-point conversion made it 22-8.

Things got much more intriguing from there.

Needing to stop the Spartan offense, Lakewood’s defense finally made a big play to earn a critical stop on a fumble at the Union 48-yard line. Opening up the playbook, Carter completed several passes, taking the Leopards to the Union 12-yard line where he found Derrick Mitchell open for a score.

A defensive pass interference penalty on Joshiem Jones negated an interception, which would’ve nearly sealed the Spartan win, instead it was a one score game at 22-14, with 4:50 remaining in regulation.

While Union couldn’t seal the deal with the would-be interception, the Spartans all but clinched a victory when Robinson turned on the turbo jets at midfield, busting through a seem on the right side on a huge third down and easily making it to the end zone. The score and two-point conversion had pushed the margin back to 30-14 with time fading.

After the Robinson house call, Union’s defense came up huge again on the ensuing Leopards drive. Courtesy of a safety produced by Bass, Lakewood’s Carter was dropped in the end zone for two more points for the Spartans. With 3:02 left, 32-14 stood the score with dejections settling in along the Leopards sideline.

The 32-14 score became the final score as Union celebrated a Senior Night win and staked their school colors at midfield.

“I was really, really proud of our defense, tonight,” commented Union head coach Doug Burley. “They played well and responded well after the injury and the late Lakewood comeback attempt”.

Burley repeated during the pre-season that a playoffs spot was the goal for the Spartans. Thursday night’s win over Lakewood could have clinched that agenda.

On his team chances of receiving a nod to the playoffs, Burley simply said: “We’ll wait and see on Saturday where they may place us.”

Over on the Lakewood side, their players and coaching staff were emotional as the reality of their season likely being over settled in. Still, the coaching staff had nothing but love for the players in the postgame.

“We were pleased with the effort. We missed some tackles but still pleased with the effort. Obviously, that’s not the way we want to go out but we appreciate the players and their efforts,” was the message shared among the coaches in the postgame huddle.

As players embraced one another, Sloan commented that that is what Lakewood football is all about, stating the Leopards are a “family.”

Sloan also praised Dylan Hawkins, a defensive player that was moved over to offense to replace the injured Tillyon Williams and Jerquawin Rich, as well as Trey White returning from an injury.

Union’s victory improves them to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in Carolina Conference play. With the win, they avoid going 0-5 and will finish one game ahead of Lakewood with the win. Meanwhile for Lakewood, the Leopards drop to 3-8 and 1-4.

Both squads will await their official playoff fates which should be unveiled by the NCHSAA sometime today.

