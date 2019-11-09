Dark Horses advance

In a previous game, Sam Holloman looks for a teammate as he drives the ball across midfield. -

The Clinton Men’s Soccer team is headed to the second round after a thrilling extra-sessions win on Wednesday night on the road at McMichael. After a scoreless tie in regulation, followed by empty overtime periods, the Dark Horses and the Phoenix were forced to setting things in penalty kicks. There, Clinton secured the win 3-2

“I think our tough loss to James Kenan when we lost in PKs helped to settle down and relax,” said Clinton head coach Brad Spell.

Sammy Sutter, Sam Holloman, and Daniel Adasiaki tallied the overtime goals. Tallying three, Clinton goal keeper Reid Walters stepped up and held the Phoenix to just two goals to tally the OT 3-2 win.

“Shout out to our seniors,” Spell continued. “They stepped up and turned in a fantastic effort. They played their roles and I feel like they deserve a lot of credit.”

With the win, the Dark Horses are now set to hit the road Wheatmore – another long road trip toward the western part of the state. The Warriors enter the second-round contest at 15-3 overall and 11-1 in their conference: The PAC 7 2A Conference in which they were champions.

“They’re going to throw a lot of bodies in the box. It’s going to be physical,” Spell continued, previewing his teams’ game against their next foe. “We’re going to have to match man for man, move the ball well, keep it our feet. Just like all of our season has been, they are going to be a tough opponent.”

Game time at Wheatmore is set for 3 p.m. The Clinton faithful should be familiar with the Warriors as they were just there last weekend for a volleyball showdown. The winner of today’s game will move on to third round, which will be held Wednesday, when they face the winner of No. 15 Thomasville and No. 2 Carrboro.

With Wednesday’s win, the Dark Horses are now 12-8-2 overall.

In a previous game, Sam Holloman looks for a teammate as he drives the ball across midfield. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_7401.jpg In a previous game, Sam Holloman looks for a teammate as he drives the ball across midfield.

Clinton soccer set to travel to Wheatmore today

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]