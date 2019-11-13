Area teams prep for playoffs

The 2019 Clinton Dark Horses - The 2019 Hobbton Wildcats - The 2019 Midway Raiders - The 2019 Union Spartans - - - - - - - - - -

The release of the 2019 NCHSAA Football Playoffs Brackets revealed that four teams from Sampson County all qualified for postseason play. All of the action is set to unfold tonight — moved up from Friday due to impending weather. Clinton and Midway are each slated for Thursday Night Football, and Union and Hobbton were also expected to get their postseason journeys underway on Thursday, but that was not immediately known.

Clinton vs Fairmont

The Clinton Dark Horses finished the regular season at 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the East Central Conference. Clinton’s lone loss of the season came late in the game against 3A Central Cabarrus. With their remarkable season, the Dark Horses secured the overall No. 1 seed in the Eastern Region of the 2A Brackets. That means the road to BB&T Field in Winston-Salem — the site of this year’s NCHSAA 2A State Football Championship — will go through Dark Horse Stadium with Clinton securing home field advantage. In this week’s first round, the Dark Horses will host No. 16 seed Fairmont.

Midway at Red Springs

The Raiders dropped their last two games consecutively, meaning they enter the 2A Playoffs on a losing streak. Midway still finished the season at 8-3 overall, but their two losses meant a finish a little further down in the ECC Standings then they were hoping for. Finishing in fifth place handed Midway the No. 12 seed and all but guarantees road games from here out. It’s actually quite possible that the Raiders could meet up with Clinton in the third round, but, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. For now, Midway will hit the road to No. 5 seed Red Springs where they will be in search of their first playoff win since 2008.

Headed to the game? Find Red Springs High School at 509 N Vance St., Red Springs, NC 28377.

Hobbton at South Stokes

Early in the season it looked like Hobbton was well on their way to some home playoffs action. Instead, the Wildcats ran into a midseason slump, dropping four games in a row, including two-straight in the Carolina 1A Conference. Still, Hobbton made a nice recovery and finished on a three-game winning streak to finish at 7-4 overall and finish in third place in the C1A at 3-2. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it wasn’t quite enough to snag a home game in the east region of the NCHSAA 1AA Football Playoffs as they earned a No. 9 seed and will travel to take on No. 8 seed South Stokes. It should be emphasized, though, that this is another job well done for second-year head coach Joe Salas as Hobbton has now qualified for their second-straight playoffs appearance.

Headed to the game? Find South Stokes High School at 1100 S Stokes High Drive, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.

Union at Alleghany

A sincere congratulations to the Union Spartans! Coach Doug Burley and company has qualified the Spartans for their first playoffs appearance since 2016. That isn’t that long ago, but, the span in-between has been a rocky one. Even this season had its challenges as it took a win a week ago against Lakewood to get Union qualified, but here we are! For a team that is small in numbers, they certainly make up for it in heart as they made the improbable happen by simply earning their spot in postseason play. Unfortunately, their reward is a long road trip to Alleghany High School, located in the mountainous town of Sparta up near the Virginia line. Like Hobbton, Union just did miss out on a home game, earning the No. 9 seed in the west region of the NCHSAA 1A Playoffs, warranting the trip to the No. 9 seed Alleghany.

Headed to the game? Find Alleghany High School at 404 Trojan Ave., Sparta, NC 28675

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

