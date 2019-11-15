Gridiron Preview: Round 1

It’s playoff time, Sampson County football fans, and already Mother Nature has decided to throw us a curveball. With rain chances ramping up today, especially in the east, Red Springs and Midway as well as Clinton and Fairmont decided to play their games Thursday night. Union and Hobbton and their opponents, on the other hand, opted to leave their games for tonight. This actually may be all right as rain chances should decrease the more west you go. Let’s go ahead and take a peek at tonight’s matchups.

Union at Alleghany

With their win against Lakewood a week ago, the Spartans broke the hearts of the Leopards as they essentially switched places for a final playoff spot. Lakewood was the first team left out as Union’s season marches on. And, said march will be a long one tonight. Google Maps paints the picture of a four-hour and three-minute drive that totals 253 miles up to the northwest to the town of Sparta, which for the Spartans is a bit ironic. For Alleghany, the Trojans enter this game at 3-8 overall. They come out of the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference where overall they finished in sixth place at 2-5. This No. 8 vs No. 9 battle should be a good one and one that Union could very well capture. The two teams look ideal on paper as both will undoubtedly primarily rely on their rushing game to score points. Quarterback Jared Foley has shown signs of being able to sling the ball with nearly 500 yards of passing, but as a whole, Alleghany has rushed the ball for 2,081 yards. Stack that up against the 2,625 that Union has compiled and the teams seem fairly even. With both teams under .500, a win for either would bolster their confidence and possibly even deem their seasons successful. Coach Doug Burley said at the beginning of the season that his teams’ goal is to make the playoffs. The Spartans have done that. Now – can they win a postseason game? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Friday forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Headed to the game? The address for Alleghany High School is 404 Trojan Ave., Sparta, NC 28675.

Hobbton at South Stokes

The Wildcats are set to hit the road tonight as they join Union in headed northwestward toward the town of Walnut Cove. Another peek at Google Maps shows a shorter drive for Hobbton at two hours and 40 minutes totaling 166 miles. The Wildcats and the Sauras (what’s a Saura?) are evenly matched at 7-4 overall and 3-2 in their conference. This is another No. 8 vs No. 9 that should be a fun game to see. For South Stokes, they come out of the Northwest 1A Conference, where a team that Hobbton has already faced this season resides – the North Stokes Vikings. The Wildcats fell to North Stokes during their 4-game losing streak earlier in the season, 32-28. South Stokes, on the other hand, tallied a win against North Stokes last week in the season finale, 21-14. All that probably doesn’t matter much as a play here or there may or may not have changed some things, but, it does support that these teams are pretty even and this game could go either way. For Hobbton, we’ve talked all season long that they have a dual-threat quarterback, and a dual-threat offense overall. Grayson Rogers can both run and pass the ball and he has a myriad of targets to choose from. Statistically, Rogers has completed 166 of 240 passes for 1,807 yards and 14 touchdowns. On the ground, he leads the team with 183 carries for 1,441 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s joined by fellow Wildcat Dacorris Morrison who has carried the ball 217 times for 1,394 yards and 13 touchdowns. On the stat sheet, Rogers has about five guys that he has targeted this season, but clearly junior Daniel Britt has been his main man with 72 receptions for 1,001 yards and nine touchdowns. South Stokes’ stats are incomplete but what is available indicates that, like Hobbton, the Sauras are a dual-threat team with better than 1,100 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing. Hobbton made it to the playoffs last year but were eliminated in the first round. Can they get the win tonight and advance to the second round? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Friday Night Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Headed the game? The address for South Stokes High School is 1100 S Stokes High Drive, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

