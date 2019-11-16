Clinton soccer eliminated

- File Photo | Sampson Independent Daniel Adasiaki battles against a foe earlier in the season as he heads the ball. -

The Clinton Dark Horses soccer team saw their season come to an end on Wednesday evening in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A Soccer Playoffs. After a pair of overtime and PK wins on the road, the Horses couldn’t keep the magic alive as Thomasville squeaked past Clinton, 1-0.

The Bulldogs (17-6-1) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. From there, it was a defensive struggle as neither team could find their way onto the scoreboard.

With no more scoring, Thomasville celebrated their third-round victory as they eliminated Clinton from further play, 1-0.

The Dark Horses were no stranger to close games, especially as of late and in the playoffs. All season, Clinton found themselves engaged in tight contests with seven of the Dark Horses losses coming by one point or in overtime. That proved to be the same story on Wednesday in yet another tight loss. This time, though, it’s a tough one as Clinton’s season comes to an end.

With the loss, Clinton concludes the season with a final record of 13-9-2 overall.

For Thomasville, they will hit the road and travel to First Flight for a No. 15 vs No. 3 showdown where they will hope to continue playing the role of Cinderella. This game could prove tricky as the weather forecast isn’t exactly looking cooperative for Saturday’s game.

“Road Warriors” fall 1-0 at Thomasville

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

