Raiders ousted in first round

Midway’s Wyatt Holland scampers for his rushing touchdown in the first half of the loss at Red Springs on Thursday in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Cameron Barefoot dashes away from South Brunswick’s John Porter after grabbing a Waytt Holland pass earlier in the season. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Midway’s Deantae Byrd cuts upfield on a running play earlier in the season. -

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs did some things on Thursday night against Midway that most teams don’t get away with in a playoff environment, from penalties to turnovers.

But thanks to a strong night on the ground and on defense, the Red Devils were still able to advance.

Fifth-seeded Red Springs earned a 27-14 win over No. 12 Midway in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs.

The win moves the Red Devils (9-2) into the second round in the East Region, matching their 2017 run. Next Friday they will travel to West Craven, looking to advance to the third round for the first time since 2012.

“The defense did a great job in the second half; we adjusted at the end of the first half, and gave ourselves a chance to come back,” Midway coach Cory Barnes said. “We just fell short, the ball didn’t bounce our way. We just didn’t make enough plays, but we had a great season. Not a lot of people expected us to be where we’re at. But as for the game tonight, we just didn’t have enough. But they fought to the end, and as a coach that’s all you can ask your kids to do.”

Against the Red Springs defense, Midway (8-4) lost six yards rushing in the second half. Deantae Byrd rushed 22 times for 115 yards, but only 27 of those came after halftime. The Red Devil defense had eight sacks, forced four turnovers on downs and had an interception returned for a touchdown by Newton.

Red Springs was penalized 11 times for 124 yards, while Midway had four penalties for 30 yards.

“You can never have as many penalties as we had and get away with a victory, so I feel very fortunate,” Ches said. “A lot of that stuff was hard to stomach, but I’m proud of my kids, they overcame a bunch of adversity.”

The Red Devils had three fumbles in the second half, but rushed for 279 yards, led by Lee McLean with 145 yards on 18 carries. Midway also struggled stopping Jahlil Brunson, who ran for 46 yards on four carries before leaving with an injury.

“We had (three) unnecessary fumbles, but other than that we dominated,” Ches said. “Our offensive line just did a very good job. We’ve got to hold on to the ball better; we can’t (have three fumbles) next week.”

“(We) keep playing. We can’t stop,” said running back Keyante Graham. “It was good. We had a couple fumbles, but we still didn’t stop.”

Graham gained 39 yards on seven carries, and scored both of Red Springs’ rushing touchdowns.

“Keyante has grown up this season,” Ches said. “He’s improved by leaps and bounds, and his character has become second to none on the team. He’s become a leader.”

Wyatt Holland threw for 150 yards for Midway with a touchdown. Cameron Barefoot caught four passes for 68 yards with a touchdown and Jaden Covington had four receptions for 46 yards.

Newton’s 37-yard interception return for a touchdown came on the game’s opening drive. The extra-point was no good, but the Red Devils led 6-0 less than three minutes into the game.

Midway answered with a five-play scoring drive, as Holland ran into the end zone from nine yards after being set up by a 35-yard Byrd run. The extra point gave Midway a 7-6 lead with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

Four Red Springs players had carries on the next Red Devil drive, culminating in a Graham 1-yard touchdown run. The Red Devils went for two, but the run failed and they led 12-7, which remained the score through the end of the quarter.

Graham scored again on a 24-run on the second play of the second quarter, and Brunson scored on the two-point run for a 20-7 lead.

Midway had turnovers on downs on their next two drives, with a Red Springs turnover on downs on the drive in between. Hunter Bryant then found Traveze Billinger on a 52-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the half, giving the Red Devils a 27-7 lead at the break.

Red Springs fumbled on two of its three drives in the third quarter, but thanks to the defense’s efforts, Midway did not score in the period. The Raiders did break through for a 13-yard touchdown pass from Holland to Barefoot, set up by a 23-yard connection between the pair on the play before, cutting the lead to 27-14 with 9:25 to go.

On the Red Devils’ ensuing possession, McLean fumbled on his way into the end zone on what would have been a 38-yard scoring run, and the ball went through the end zone for a touchback. Midway drove as far as the Red Devils’ 4-yard line on the drive, but turned the ball over on downs.

The Raiders had one final chance to make a dent in the Red Devils’ lead, but turned the ball over on downs with 1:02 remaining at the Red Devils’ 45-yard line, allowing Red Springs to run out the clock.

Midway unable to overcome hot Red Springs first half

By Chris Stiles The Robesonian

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

